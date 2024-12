NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

People gathered yesterday for sunrise at Newgrange, Co. Meath, on the morning of the winter solstice. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

People lay flowers and lit candles in front of the Johannis church close to the Christmas market, where a car drove into a crowd on Friday evening, in Magdeburg, Germany. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GERMANY: Police in Magdeburg said the victims of the attack in the city on Friday night were four women ranging in age from 45 to 75, as well as a nine-year-old boy.

Advertisement

#GAZA: Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli strikes overnight and early this morning killed at least 28 Palestinian people.

#BRAZIL: At least nine people died when a small plane crashed this morning in Gramado, in southern Brazil, authorities said, slamming into a commercial area of the tourist city.

#SERBIA: Tens of thousands protested in Serbia’s capital Belgrade today to demand that leaders take responsibility for the collapse of a train station roof that killed 15 people last month.

PARTING SHOT

UBER DRIVERS HAVE revealed their ‘naughty or nice’ list – the best and worst rated areas for passengers’ behaviour.

Waterford City, Castletroy in Co Limerick, and Blanchardstown have been rated as the top three areas on the ‘nice’ list respectively.

Stoneybatter, Salthill, and Maynooth were the top three areas on the ‘naughty’ list, the service reported.