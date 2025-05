NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

#GERMANY: A German woman accused of a mass stabbing attack that wounded 18 people at a train station in Hamburg suffers from mental illness, police have said.

#ISRAELI STRIKES: The bodies of 79 people killed by Israeli strikes have been taken to hospitals in the past 24 hours, Gaza ‘s health ministry said on Saturday, a toll that does not include hospitals in the battered north which it said were now inaccessible.

#TARIFFS: The EU’s trade chief has said following talks with his US counterparts yesterday that the bloc would work in “good faith” for a trade deal with Washington based on “respect” not “threats”.

#UKRAINE: At least eight people were wounded in a drone and missile attack on Kyiv overnight, city authorities said, just as Russia and Ukraine were in the middle of a major prisoner swap.

PARTING SHOT

ARSENAL PRODUCED A shock 1-0 victory over Barcelona to win the women’s Champions League in Lisbon.

Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe played the full 98 minutes for the Gunners as they overcame the odds for a famous victory that stopped Pere Romeu’s Barca from claiming the trophy for a third consecutive season.

