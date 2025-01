NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Social Democrats TDs Cian O'Callaghan and Aidan Farrelly talking to the media and reporters on the Plinth at Leinster House about the latest discussions on Dail reform and speaking time.

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#WASHINGTON: Divers are expected to return to the Potomac River as part of a recovery and investigation after a mid-air collision killed 67 people in the US’s deadliest aviation disaster in almost a quarter of a century.

#MIDDLE EAST: Israel has said it received the names of hostages to be freed by Hamas in the fourth exchange of captives of the Gaza ceasefire.

#TO EU OR NOT TO EU: Britain will mark five years since Brexit at 11pm tonight with little fanfare as the UK Government pursues closer relations with the bloc.

PARTING SHOT

THE SIX NATIONS are finally here as the opening round of the competition kicks off this weekend.

The 42 has compiled all the important fixture details to help you plan out your viewing schedule for all the games, which can be seen here.