Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ronan Harper after finishing the KBC Dublin Marathon earlier today. He ran the marathon to raise funds for Donegal Hospice. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

IRELAND

Donald Trump confirmed details of the US military operation at a press conference earlier today. Source: Andrew Harnik/PA

WORLD

#SYRIA: Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed during a US military raid.

#ESSEX: Three people who were arrested in connection with the deaths of 39 migrants were released on bail.

#AUSTRALIA: Notorious serial killer Ivan Milat died in hospital.

#LEBANON: Tens of thousands of protesters joined hands in an attempt to form a human chain across the country, BBC reports.

PARTING SHOT

Reader Billy Horan was up on Carrauntoohil in Co Kerry today and sent us this video of the first snowfall of the season (and some sheep).