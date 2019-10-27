Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- DUP leader Arlene Foster said the Taoiseach’s recent comments were ‘detrimental to unionist-Fine Gael relationships’.
- Support for Fianna Fáil dipped after the Dáil voting controversy, according to the latest poll.
- Gardaí launched a manhunt in Donegal after an armed raid on a house.
- The remains of Mick Ryan, who was killed in an Ethiopian Airlines crash, are to be returned to Ireland.
- ‘Money mule’ recruiters are tricking Irish students into handing over their bank details.
- Firefighters came under attack while extinguishing a bonfire in Dublin last night.
- RTÉ announced Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh will take over from Mary Kennedy as presenter of Nationwide.
- Othmane El Goumri won this year’s Dublin City Marathon.
WORLD
#SYRIA: Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed during a US military raid.
#ESSEX: Three people who were arrested in connection with the deaths of 39 migrants were released on bail.
#AUSTRALIA: Notorious serial killer Ivan Milat died in hospital.
#LEBANON: Tens of thousands of protesters joined hands in an attempt to form a human chain across the country, BBC reports.
PARTING SHOT
Reader Billy Horan was up on Carrauntoohil in Co Kerry today and sent us this video of the first snowfall of the season (and some sheep).
