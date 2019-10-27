This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

The death of Isis leader al-Baghdadi, tense relations between the DUP and Irish government, and the Dublin City Marathon had everyone talking today.

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 27 Oct 2019, 7:55 PM
13 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4869436

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

ronan-harper-after-finishing-the-race Ronan Harper after finishing the KBC Dublin Marathon earlier today. He ran the marathon to raise funds for Donegal Hospice. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

IRELAND

trump-baghdadi Donald Trump confirmed details of the US military operation at a press conference earlier today. Source: Andrew Harnik/PA

WORLD

#SYRIA: Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed during a US military raid.

#ESSEX: Three people who were arrested in connection with the deaths of 39 migrants were released on bail

#AUSTRALIA: Notorious serial killer Ivan Milat died in hospital

#LEBANON: Tens of thousands of protesters joined hands in an attempt to form a human chain across the country, BBC reports

PARTING SHOT

Reader Billy Horan was up on Carrauntoohil in Co Kerry today and sent us this video of the first snowfall of the season (and some sheep).

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

