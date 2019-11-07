Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Minister Shane Ross trying out the new virtual reality training headset which is part of an initiative which gives Dublin Bus drivers the cyclist perspective of the city. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

IRELAND

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson tastes whisky during a general election campaign visit to Diageo's Roseisle Distillery near Elgin, north east Scotland. Source: AP/PA Images

WORLD

#WILTSHIRE: An Irishman was arrested after 15 males were found in the back of a lorry.

#UNITED STATES: Former US national security adviser John Bolton failed to show up for an interview with impeachment investigators.

#SOCIAL MEDIA: Former Twitter employees were recruited as spies for Saudi Arabia, a court has heard.

PARTING SHOT

Mr Tayto has posted on Twitter for the first time since the account deleted a cartoon it shared on the day Gay Byrne’s death was announced. The account received criticism for sharing the cartoon of a sad Mr Tayto, with the words “It’s a sad day for the nation. Rest in peace Gay”.

Today it tweeted a happier looking version of the potato-based character blowing kisses.