This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 7 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

RTÉ’s restructuring plan, the boil water notice and the Trump impeachment probe made the headlines today.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 7 Nov 2019, 9:01 PM
58 minutes ago 2,281 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4883665

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Shane Ross VR 14_90584465 Minister Shane Ross trying out the new virtual reality training headset which is part of an initiative which gives Dublin Bus drivers the cyclist perspective of the city. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

IRELAND

britain-brexit-election Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson tastes whisky during a general election campaign visit to Diageo's Roseisle Distillery near Elgin, north east Scotland. Source: AP/PA Images

WORLD

#WILTSHIRE: An Irishman was arrested after 15 males were found in the back of a lorry.

#UNITED STATES: Former US national security adviser John Bolton failed to show up for an interview with impeachment investigators. 

#SOCIAL MEDIA: Former Twitter employees were recruited as spies for Saudi Arabia, a court has heard. 

PARTING SHOT

Mr Tayto has posted on Twitter for the first time since the account deleted a cartoon it shared on the day Gay Byrne’s death was announced. The account received criticism for sharing the cartoon of a sad Mr Tayto, with the words “It’s a sad day for the nation. Rest in peace Gay”.

Today it tweeted a happier looking version of the potato-based character blowing kisses. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie