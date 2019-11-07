Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- RTÉ revealed details of a new restructuring plan which will see 200 jobs cut next year
- In Belfast a man was handed a life sentence for murdering his mother.
- A boil water notice remains in place for the greater Dublin area.
- The Taoiseach said the derelict house where Ana Kriegel was murdered should be demolished.
- A barrister was appointed to investigate ‘protection money‘ allegations on council sites.
- The Irish Medical Organisation is to ballot doctors on industrial action.
- The writ for the four by-elections on 29 November was moved in the Dáil.
WORLD
#WILTSHIRE: An Irishman was arrested after 15 males were found in the back of a lorry.
#UNITED STATES: Former US national security adviser John Bolton failed to show up for an interview with impeachment investigators.
#SOCIAL MEDIA: Former Twitter employees were recruited as spies for Saudi Arabia, a court has heard.
PARTING SHOT
Mr Tayto has posted on Twitter for the first time since the account deleted a cartoon it shared on the day Gay Byrne’s death was announced. The account received criticism for sharing the cartoon of a sad Mr Tayto, with the words “It’s a sad day for the nation. Rest in peace Gay”.
Today it tweeted a happier looking version of the potato-based character blowing kisses.
