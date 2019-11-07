This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 7 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Barrister appointed to investigate Dublin City Council 'protection money' allegations

Allegations emerged last month that a known criminal extorted money from building firms to pay for protection from anti-social behaviour.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 7 Nov 2019, 6:57 PM
17 minutes ago 918 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4883522
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THE MINISTER FOR Housing has appointed a barrister to investigate the role, if any, that Dublin City Council played in payments allegedly made to a convicted criminal in exchange for protection from anti-social behaviour on construction sites.

It emerged last month that a convicted drug dealer and his associate are alleged to have extorted money from construction companies by offering them protection from anti-social behaviour in return for thousands of euro per week. Evidence was presented by gardaí in relation to two social housing sites.

“I was extremely concerned by the matters that came to light during the recent court case,” Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy said today as he appointed Patrick Butler SC to lead the statutory review.

Local authorities must be able to provide urgently needed social housing, in particular in disadvantaged communities, without interference or obstruction by criminal elements.

“There must at all times be full oversight, transparency and accountability in the local authority system to ensure that public funding is used for the purposes for which it is intended.

“The idea that a public body and public money might be dispersed in respect of criminal behaviour shocked many so we must get to the bottom of this and find out the truth.”

In carrying out his independent review Butler will examine all relevant files and documents held by the council as well as interview council officials and other relevant parties who were involved in the construction projects. He will report to the minister by 9 December, 2019.

Related Reads

10.10.19 'I wasn't aware of it': Tánaiste denies knowing protection money was being paid to criminals on construction sites
09.10.19 Dublin City Council denies paying money to convicted criminal and launches its own investigation

“I am confident that Butler has the required expertise to promptly review these matters and establish the truth of what transpired in these particular cases,” Murphy said.

“I look forward to receiving his report.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie