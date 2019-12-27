Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Eight people were hospitalised after a two-car collision in Galway.
- Over 100 people are expected to die of flu this season.
- The government published a new plan to crackdown on cyber-crime, hacking and cyber-espionage.
- A man was charged in relation to a shooting in Waterford.
- There’s been a significant increase in the number of people on trolleys in hospitals this winter.
- Gardaí are examining footage of a child who was thrown from a scrambler bike in Dublin.
- There are major reforms planned for Ireland’s voter registration system.
- PSNI chief Simon Byrne defended a photograph he shared on Christmas Day with armed police officers.
- An Irish ticketholder has just three days left to claim their €500,000 Euromillions prize.
WORLD
#KAZAKHSTAN: At least 12 people died and 53 were injured in a plane crash.
#PHILIPPINES: The death toll in from the Christmas Day typhoon rose to 28.
#ISRAEL: Benjamin Netanyahu won his party leadership contest.
#RUSSIA: A new Russian weapon can travel 27 times the speed of sound.
PARTING SHOT
This story of Ron Warren’s life-long passion for figure skating will make you eager to get out on the ice yourself.
