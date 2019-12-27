This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 27 December, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Flu season, scrambler incidents and major reforms planned for voter registration…

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 27 Dec 2019, 9:14 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

072 Pro Cathedral Appeal for Unwanted Gifts Annalisa Cawley with her sons Devin Cawley and Alex Cawley from Sutton as they donate some gifts at St Mary’s Pro Cathedral in Dublin. Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

IRELAND

grey-seals-births-at-strangford-lough A grey seal basks in the sun and lay in the water at Green Island Rock just off White Rock in Strangford Lough, Co Down. Source: Liam McBurney/PA

WORLD

#KAZAKHSTAN: At least 12 people died and 53 were injured in a plane crash

#PHILIPPINES: The death toll in from the Christmas Day typhoon rose to 28. 

#ISRAEL: Benjamin Netanyahu won his party leadership contest

#RUSSIA: A new Russian weapon can travel 27 times the speed of sound. 

PARTING SHOT 

This story of Ron Warren’s life-long passion for figure skating will make you eager to get out on the ice yourself. 

