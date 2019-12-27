Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Annalisa Cawley with her sons Devin Cawley and Alex Cawley from Sutton as they donate some gifts at St Mary’s Pro Cathedral in Dublin. Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

IRELAND

A grey seal basks in the sun and lay in the water at Green Island Rock just off White Rock in Strangford Lough, Co Down. Source: Liam McBurney/PA

WORLD

#KAZAKHSTAN: At least 12 people died and 53 were injured in a plane crash.

#PHILIPPINES: The death toll in from the Christmas Day typhoon rose to 28.

#ISRAEL: Benjamin Netanyahu won his party leadership contest.

#RUSSIA: A new Russian weapon can travel 27 times the speed of sound.

PARTING SHOT

This story of Ron Warren’s life-long passion for figure skating will make you eager to get out on the ice yourself.