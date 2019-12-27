This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The flu season came four weeks earlier this year, Simon Harris says

Half of those attending Emergency Departments have the flu or are presenting with flu-like symptoms.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 27 Dec 2019, 2:31 PM
51 minutes ago 3,621 Views 8 Comments


HEALTH MINISTER SIMON Harris has warned that the flu season is suspected to have peaked already, and that the flu season came a month early this year.

Speaking at a HSE briefing today, Harris said that 50% of those attending Emergency Departments have the flu or are presenting with flu-like symptoms.

So far, 18 people have died from the flu – but it’s expected that this will increase to over 100 people by the end of the flu season, which generally stretches from October-April.

The HSE and the Department of Health are urging people to only go to Emergency Departments if they’re having particularly severe flu symptoms.

“Our hospitals are very busy at the moment – so if you go to an Emergency Department, the most seriously sick people will be seen to first,” said the HSE’s Chief Operations Officer Anne O’Connor.

Dr Vida Hamilton, National Clinical Advisor with the HSE Acute Hospital Operations, advised people with the flu who wonder should they go to hospital:

A good rule of thumb is if you can have a normal conversation [where] you make sense and you’re not confused; if you’re able to take in fluids; and if you’re able to self-mobilize to the bathroom to go to the loo – then, in general, you’re fit enough to stay at home and care for yourself with a flu-like illness.
However, if you’re very breathless; if you’re confused or agitated; if you don’t need to go to the loo after more than 12 hours, then you really need to be seen by a health professional.

People are being advised to visit undertheweather.ie to find advice on how to look after yourself when you have the flu.

Harris said today:

“This year, that the flu has come to Ireland much earlier than in the past and in fact has even exceeded the peak level for which it reached in 2018 at this stage already.

It looks like it’s coming on earlier and therefore is likely to peak a lot earlier and we would hope that over the coming weeks to begin to see a flu levels reduced in our country. But there’s no doubt that this is going to put significant pressure on our health service.

 

Emergency Department attendance rates are “significantly higher” this year when compared to last year. 

When three dates in December this year were compared to last year, there was an increase of attendance by 2.5%, 5.1%, and 7.5% on each of those dates.

The overall attendance rate to Emergency Departments from November until now has increased by 30,485, or 2.5%, on the same period last year.

