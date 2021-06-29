Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Grogan's Castle Lounge pub on South William Street in Dublin city today Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Serena Williams in action against Aliaksandra Sasnovich at Wimbledon today Source: Adam Davy/PA Wire/PA Images

#EU: The rights of EU airline passengers were not “safeguarded” in the European Union during the Covid-19 pandemic, a report from the bloc’s external auditor said.

#EUROS: England celebrated a massive victory over Germany to set up a Euro 2020 quarter-final.

#SWEDEN: The head of Sweden’s centre-right opposition Moderates party, Ulf Kristersson, was tasked with trying to form a new coalition government a day after prime minister Stefan Lofven resigned following a no-confidence vote last week.

#LONDON: Serena Williams retired injured from her first round match at Wimbledon. It is the first time in 20 appearances that Williams has bowed out in the first round of the tournament.

PARTING SHOT

It was a very difficult day for Serena Williams at Wimbledon – hopefully not the last time we see her on Centre Court – but her sister Venus (41), also a former champion, got her first singles victory at the tournament since 2018.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Comments are closed for legal reasons.