Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

IRELAND
- The planned reopening of indoor hospitality is to be delayed until at least 19 July, when the government will propose a plan for how the reopening will take place.
- NPHET’s advice to the government contained four different scenarios for the next three months that modelled the potential of between 250 to 2,170 Covid deaths.
- Public health officials confirmed 351 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
- The number of people allowed at wedding receptions will increase to 50 next Monday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed.
- A “lone gunman” fired nine shots from a pistol “in quick succession” inside a boxing gym in Bray, leaving one man dead and two other men injured “before making good his escape”, a prosecution barrister told a murder trial.
- A father accused of abusing his children said they “had everything they wanted”, a trial heard. Six family members, who can’t be named for legal reasons, are accused of abusing three children between 2014 and 2016.
- New figures reveal that more than 6,500 terminations were carried out in Ireland last year.
- Fine Gael’s James Geoghegan is leading the field in the Dublin Bay South by-election campaign, according to a new opinion poll.
WORLD
#EU: The rights of EU airline passengers were not “safeguarded” in the European Union during the Covid-19 pandemic, a report from the bloc’s external auditor said.
#EUROS: England celebrated a massive victory over Germany to set up a Euro 2020 quarter-final.
#SWEDEN: The head of Sweden’s centre-right opposition Moderates party, Ulf Kristersson, was tasked with trying to form a new coalition government a day after prime minister Stefan Lofven resigned following a no-confidence vote last week.
#LONDON: Serena Williams retired injured from her first round match at Wimbledon. It is the first time in 20 appearances that Williams has bowed out in the first round of the tournament.
PARTING SHOT
It was a very difficult day for Serena Williams at Wimbledon – hopefully not the last time we see her on Centre Court – but her sister Venus (41), also a former champion, got her first singles victory at the tournament since 2018.
