Here's what happened today: Thursday

IRELAND

WORLD

#UKRAINE: The EU Council officially named Ukraine and Moldova as candidates for EU membership.

VOTING: UK voters have gone to the polls in two significant by-elections.

#GASPOLITIK: Germany raised the gas alert level under an emergency plan after Russia slashed supplies to the country.

#NEW YORK: The US Supreme Court ruled people have the right to carry arms in public.

#SCOTLAND: The British House of Lords heard a future Scottish independence vote should include all four UK nations.

PARTING SHOT

If you think you spend a lot on shoes, that’s probably nothing compared to what one bidder in the latest Sotheby’s action in New York is willing to pay. One pair of Nike Air Force One runners went for a whopping €144,000.