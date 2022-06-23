#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 23 June 2022
Here's what happened today: Thursday

Here’s your roundup of what made the headlines.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 23 Jun 2022, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

Trans Love 001 'Trans Love', a mural on George's Street in Dublin, pictured ahead of the Pride Match in Dublin this weekend. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

IRELAND

  • The State Examinations Commission confirmed Leaving Certificate results will be delayed until 2 September. 
  • Gardaí arrested seven men and seized €2 million worth of drugs in Dublin.
  • Equality Minister Roderic O’Gormon acknowledged the “increasingly vitriolic” attacks on the LGBTQ+ community in Ireland, particularly the transgender community.
  • AIB and EBS were hit with fines totalling almost €100 million over the tracker mortgage scandal.
  • The HPSC said the total number of cases of monkeypox reported in Ireland to date has reached 28
  • A Oireachtas committee was told victims of the mica scandal have been made to feel like “chancers” under the government’s grant scheme.
  • A landmark study found Travellers’ trust in the justice system is ‘extremely low’.
  • Preliminary data from the 2022 Census was released today - here’s a selection of the top statistics. 

brussels-belgien-23rd-june-2022-ukrainians-hold-the-rally-in-front-of-european-council-headquarters-in-brussels-belgium-on-23062022-protestors-demand-the-accession-of-ukraine-in-the-eu-head-of Ukrainians hold the rally in front of European Council headquarters in Brussels. Source: Alamy

WORLD

#UKRAINE: The EU Council officially named Ukraine and Moldova as candidates for EU membership.

VOTING: UK voters have gone to the polls in two significant by-elections. 

#GASPOLITIK: Germany raised the gas alert level under an emergency plan after Russia slashed supplies to the country.

#NEW YORK: The US Supreme Court ruled people have the right to carry arms in public.

#SCOTLAND: The British House of Lords heard a future Scottish independence vote should include all four UK nations. 

PARTING SHOT

If you think you spend a lot on shoes, that’s probably nothing compared to what one bidder in the latest Sotheby’s action in New York is willing to pay. One pair of Nike Air Force One runners went for a whopping €144,000.

