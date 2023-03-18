Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#FRANCE: French police banned protests on a Paris square opposite parliament after two nights of unrest over the government imposing a pensions reform without a vote in the lower house.
#UNITED STATES: Wyoming governor Mark Gordon last night signed into law the US’s first explicit ban on abortion pills since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer.
#UKRAINE: Widespread Russian attacks continued in Ukraine, following the International Criminal Court’s decision to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights.
#TRUMP: Former US president Donald Trump said in a social media post that he will be arrested on Tuesday.
#BAEamon Ryan Ireland’s Environment and Transport minister got a lot of love on Twitter after he shared this photo of himself from 1987 during a trip to China. Looking good.
Back in 1987 I travelled through China on my own. I remember cycling with twenty people abreast along Tiananmen Square, walking the great wall and then taking the trans-siberian train home. I loved it all. #China #Beijing pic.twitter.com/ta0nSY68JX— Eamon Ryan (@EamonRyan) March 18, 2023
