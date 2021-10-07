Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The government agreed to sign up to a global agreement that would increase the State’s corporate tax rate for large companies to 15%.
- The State pension age will rise by three months each year from 2028 until it hits 67 in 2031 under new government proposals.
- The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has requested that services within the intensive care unit at St Vincent’s University Hospital “are curtailed until such a time that the unit is adequately staffed” following a report on chronic staff shortages by TheJournal.
- The Dáil approved the extension of legislation that gives emergency powers to the minister to introduce vaccine passports for indoor dining until 9 January.
- Irish rail launched an investigation after a government TD spoke about hearing a group of young men chanting about raping a woman on a nighttime DART train in Dublin yesterday evening.
- Nine in 10 nurses and midwives feel mentally exhausted as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to new research.
- An EU move to develop new proposals on the operation of Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol is a welcome breakthrough, the leader of the DUP said.
- A building site in Cork was sealed off by gardaí following the discovery of skeletal remains.
- A petition opposing a proposal to build a hotel beside Dublin’s famous Cobblestone pub has received almost 20,000 signatures in less than 24 hours.
INTERNATIONAL
#GERMANY: A 100-year-old former concentration camp guard who became the oldest person to be tried for Nazi-era crimes in Germany will not speak about his time at the site, his lawyer said at the trial opening today.
#NOBEL PRIZE: Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah was awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature for his work which has highlighted colonialism and the fate of refugees.
#TEXAS: A federal judge ordered Texas to suspend the most restrictive abortion law in the US, which since September has banned most abortions in the nation’s second-most populous state.
PARTING SHOT
The Red Hot Chilli Peppers announced a Dublin date on their world tour next summer earlier today.
They’ll play Marlay Park on 29 June with support from Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, and Thundercat.
