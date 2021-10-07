#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Adam Daly Thursday 7 Oct 2021, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

2 Gaiety An Post Stamps Joe Conlan, Gaiety Pantomime Dame, holds one of the four An Post stamps issued to celebrate 150 years of opening nights at Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

INTERNATIONAL 

featureimage The 100-year-old former Nazi camp Josef S covers his face as he sits at the court room in Brandenburg, Germany Source: Markus Schreiber/PA via PA Images

#GERMANY: A 100-year-old former concentration camp guard who became the oldest person to be tried for Nazi-era crimes in Germany will not speak about his time at the site, his lawyer said at the trial opening today.

#NOBEL PRIZE: Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah was awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature for his work which has highlighted colonialism and the fate of refugees. 

#TEXAS: A federal judge ordered Texas to suspend the most restrictive abortion law in the US, which since September has banned most abortions in the nation’s second-most populous state.

PARTING SHOT 

The Red Hot Chilli Peppers announced a Dublin date on their world tour next summer earlier today. 

They’ll play Marlay Park on 29 June with support from Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, and Thundercat. 

