Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Joe Conlan, Gaiety Pantomime Dame, holds one of the four An Post stamps issued to celebrate 150 years of opening nights at Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

INTERNATIONAL

The 100-year-old former Nazi camp Josef S covers his face as he sits at the court room in Brandenburg, Germany Source: Markus Schreiber/PA via PA Images

#GERMANY: A 100-year-old former concentration camp guard who became the oldest person to be tried for Nazi-era crimes in Germany will not speak about his time at the site, his lawyer said at the trial opening today.

#NOBEL PRIZE: Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah was awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature for his work which has highlighted colonialism and the fate of refugees.

#TEXAS: A federal judge ordered Texas to suspend the most restrictive abortion law in the US, which since September has banned most abortions in the nation’s second-most populous state.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

The Red Hot Chilli Peppers announced a Dublin date on their world tour next summer earlier today.

They’ll play Marlay Park on 29 June with support from Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, and Thundercat.