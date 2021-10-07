#Open journalism No news is bad news

'Welcome to Dublin': Red Hot Chili Peppers to play Marlay Park next summer

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, and Thundercat will be supporting at the 29 June gig.

By Adam Daly Thursday 7 Oct 2021, 5:23 PM
57 minutes ago 4,382 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5568048

Source: Red Hot Chili Peppers/YouTube

THE RED HOT Chili Peppers have announced a Dublin date as part of the European leg of their summer 2022 world tour.

The Californication rockers are set to play Marlay Park on 29 June with support from Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat. 

Tickets for the European and UK dates go on general sale at 10am on 15 October, but you can check out how to access pre-sale tickets here. 

The 32-city world tour kicks off on 4 June at Estadio La Cartuja in Seville, Spain and wraps in Arlington, Texas on 18 September. They’ll be supported along the way by other acts such as A$AP Rocky, The Strokes, Beck, St. Vincent, and King Princess.

The 2022 tour will mark the return of guitarist John Frusciante to the group, as well as the band’s first-ever stadium tour in the US. They’ve promised to play their career-spanning hits as well as new music from their forthcoming album.

