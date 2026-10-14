CutiePi is located on South Anne Street, Dublin 2 The Journal
by the slice

Another New York-style pizza place has opened in Dublin

Pizza-by-the-slice isn’t new, but quite a few establishments that specialise in it have popped up in just a few years.
8.23pm, 14 Oct 2026
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ANOTHER NEW YORK-STYLE pizza place has opened in Dublin city centre.

CutiePi is located on South Anne Street beside Teal House Gallery and opposite Xi’an Street Food.

It’s been opened by the creators of Pi, a popular pizza restaurant on George’s Street, but it has a slightly different concept.

Inside there’s seating but no table service, and pizza is served by the slice.

Toppings range from classic margherita to trendy hot honey pepperoni and buffalo chicken.

Pizza-by-the-slice isn’t new, but quite a few establishments that specialise in it have popped up in just a few years.

Now in the city centre, there’s Bambino, Mani, Doom Slice, Di Fontaines, Little Slice, and Squaredish – all within a radius of about one kilometre.

Bambino, which has an ever-present queue out the door of its Stephen’s Street shop, announced earlier this year that it’s opening a third location on Camden Street.

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