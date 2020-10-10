#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s your round-up of what made headlines today.

By Dominic McGrath Saturday 10 Oct 2020, 7:55 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

christmas shopping 860 Shopping on Grafton Street in Dublin today. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

belarus-solidarity-march There was a march in London today to show solidarity with women in Belarus. Source: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images

#CANCELLED: The Commission on Presidential Debates said next Thursday’s debate has been cancelled. 

#CZECH: The Czech Republic was facing the prospect of a lockdown as the growth in Covid-19 cases in the EU member reached a fourth straight daily record, according to data released today.

#MASKS: North Korea held a giant military parade today, television images showed, with thousands of mask-less troops defying the coronavirus threat as Pyongyang put on show its latest and most advanced weapons.

#BREXIT: Boris Johnson has held down-to-the-wire Brexit talks with Emmanuel Macron as the clock ticks towards the deadline for a Brexit deal.

PARTING SHOT 

Joy Division fans in Manchester woke up to a mural paying tribute to Ian Curtis, which was painted in the city to mark World Mental Health Day. 

Former bandmate Peter Hook said it was an important tribute to the iconic musician, who died in 1980.

“If you’re suffering, seek help,” he said. 

The BBC has a touching video of the mural here

