Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Over 1,000 cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Ireland today, prompting severe warnings from health officials.
- Northern Ireland recorded 902 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 25 hours.
- A man has died in a single-vehicle crash in Meath.
- Only a tenth of women invited to attend made appointments for cervical cancer screening during the pandemic, a senior doctor has said.
- Eight prisoners have died in custody to date this year resulting in a total of 100 prisoners to have died in custody since 2010.
- The possibility of assisted dying being made legal took a huge step this week when TDs voted to send the Dying with Dignity Bill to committee stage in the Dáil.
- A man in his 50s who was arrested in Cork yesterday over a suspected pension fraud amounting to €500,000 over a 30-year period has been released without charge.
- President Michael D Higgins has led tributes after the death of a community activist in inner city Dublin.
INTERNATIONAL
#CANCELLED: The Commission on Presidential Debates said next Thursday’s debate has been cancelled.
#CZECH: The Czech Republic was facing the prospect of a lockdown as the growth in Covid-19 cases in the EU member reached a fourth straight daily record, according to data released today.
#MASKS: North Korea held a giant military parade today, television images showed, with thousands of mask-less troops defying the coronavirus threat as Pyongyang put on show its latest and most advanced weapons.
#BREXIT: Boris Johnson has held down-to-the-wire Brexit talks with Emmanuel Macron as the clock ticks towards the deadline for a Brexit deal.
PARTING SHOT
Joy Division fans in Manchester woke up to a mural paying tribute to Ian Curtis, which was painted in the city to mark World Mental Health Day.
Former bandmate Peter Hook said it was an important tribute to the iconic musician, who died in 1980.
“If you’re suffering, seek help,” he said.
The BBC has a touching video of the mural here.
