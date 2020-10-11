#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 11 October 2020
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s your round-up of what made headlines today.

By Dominic McGrath Sunday 11 Oct 2020, 7:55 PM
18 minutes ago 1,199 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5230147

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

AUTUMN RAINBOW 145116 A rainbow in Phoenix Park. Source: Cian O Sullivan/RollingNews.ie

  • A further 814 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the Department of Health has said this evening.
  • Taoiseach Micheál Martin has cast doubt on speculation that the government may be considering a ‘circuit break’ type lockdown in an attempt to curb rising rates of Covid-19. 
  • Gardaí have carried out a raid on an amateur football club in Dublin as part of an operation targeting suspected money laundering.
  • A man has died in a crash in Westmeath this evening. 
  • There have been 1,066 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, its Department of Health has announced.
  • Health minister Stephen Donnelly has said there will not be an extension to the upcoming school mid-term break at the end of this month.
  • Two people had to be rescued by the Irish Coast Guard in Howth earlier today, after they were stuck in a “precarious” position on the cliffs. 

INTERNATIONAL

cookham-sunflowers A field of sunflowers in Berkshire. Source: Steve Parsons/PA Wire/PA Images

#CAMPAIGN: Donald Trump has declared he is healthy enough to return to the campaign trail, a day after the White House doctor said he was no longer at risk of transmitting coronavirus but did not say explicitly whether Trump had tested negative for it.

#TRUCE: Azerbaijan has accused Armenia of attacking large cities in violation of a ceasefire brokered by Russia that seeks to end the worst outbreak of hostilities in the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

#RIP: The world-record holder for the oldest female solo parachute jump has died aged 88. 

PARTING SHOT

The sun has dipped behind the bars and restaurants that run the length of Haad Rin beach. Soon the full moon will rise out of the sea, illuminating the soft, almost pure white sand.

If you’ve swapped the Full Moon Parties of Thailand for the soft sand of Donegal beaches because of Covid-19, this piece on the BBC might be for you: The Death of the Full Moon Party

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie