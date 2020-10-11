Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A rainbow in Phoenix Park. Source: Cian O Sullivan/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A field of sunflowers in Berkshire. Source: Steve Parsons/PA Wire/PA Images

#CAMPAIGN: Donald Trump has declared he is healthy enough to return to the campaign trail, a day after the White House doctor said he was no longer at risk of transmitting coronavirus but did not say explicitly whether Trump had tested negative for it.

#TRUCE: Azerbaijan has accused Armenia of attacking large cities in violation of a ceasefire brokered by Russia that seeks to end the worst outbreak of hostilities in the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region.

#RIP: The world-record holder for the oldest female solo parachute jump has died aged 88.

PARTING SHOT

The sun has dipped behind the bars and restaurants that run the length of Haad Rin beach. Soon the full moon will rise out of the sea, illuminating the soft, almost pure white sand.

If you’ve swapped the Full Moon Parties of Thailand for the soft sand of Donegal beaches because of Covid-19, this piece on the BBC might be for you: The Death of the Full Moon Party.