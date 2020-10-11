Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A further 814 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the Department of Health has said this evening.
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin has cast doubt on speculation that the government may be considering a ‘circuit break’ type lockdown in an attempt to curb rising rates of Covid-19.
- Gardaí have carried out a raid on an amateur football club in Dublin as part of an operation targeting suspected money laundering.
- A man has died in a crash in Westmeath this evening.
- There have been 1,066 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, its Department of Health has announced.
- Health minister Stephen Donnelly has said there will not be an extension to the upcoming school mid-term break at the end of this month.
- Two people had to be rescued by the Irish Coast Guard in Howth earlier today, after they were stuck in a “precarious” position on the cliffs.
INTERNATIONAL
#CAMPAIGN: Donald Trump has declared he is healthy enough to return to the campaign trail, a day after the White House doctor said he was no longer at risk of transmitting coronavirus but did not say explicitly whether Trump had tested negative for it.
#TRUCE: Azerbaijan has accused Armenia of attacking large cities in violation of a ceasefire brokered by Russia that seeks to end the worst outbreak of hostilities in the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region.
#RIP: The world-record holder for the oldest female solo parachute jump has died aged 88.
PARTING SHOT
The sun has dipped behind the bars and restaurants that run the length of Haad Rin beach. Soon the full moon will rise out of the sea, illuminating the soft, almost pure white sand.
If you’ve swapped the Full Moon Parties of Thailand for the soft sand of Donegal beaches because of Covid-19, this piece on the BBC might be for you: The Death of the Full Moon Party.
