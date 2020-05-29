Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A member of the public enjoying the sunshine in Stephen's Green today. Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews

WORLD

A protester carries a U.S. flag upside down, a sign of distress, next to a burning building in during protests over the death of George Floyd. Source: Julio Cortez/PA

#DEREK CHAUVIN: A Minneapolis police officer has been arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter over the death of George Floyd.

#TRUMP: US President Donald Trump has said he is breaking off US ties with the World Health Organization, which he says failed to do enough to combat the initial spread of coronavirus.

#TOURISM: Greece has listed 29 countries from where it will accept visitors as of 15 June – and Ireland is not one of them.

PARTING SHOT

Irish singer and entertainer Brendan Bowyer passed away today at the age 81.

He fronted the Royal Showband and The Big Eight, he also had five number one hits in Ireland.

He might be best known as Ireland’s answer to Elvis, and his signature tune the Hucklebuck.