Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A further six patients diagnosed with Covid-19 have sadly died, and there are 39 new cases of the disease in Ireland.
- The current government plan will see schools open at the end of August to begin the new school year, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced this afternoon.
- The Government has decided not to seek an extension to its deal with private hospitals and instead a new deal will be negotiated.
- The Government has also advised childcare providers to introduce a ‘play-pod’ model as they begin to reopen from 29 June as a measure to manage the risk of Covid-19 outbreaks.
- A change is to be made to the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme to fix an anomaly that excluded people returning from maternity or paternity leave.
- A woman who claimed that a cancer screening at a Breastcheck mobile unit was carried out negligently has lost her case at the High Court.
- A new study of Irish Covid-19 cases has suggested that there is a lack of evidence to show that the coronavirus is transmissible in school settings.
- A then 12-year-old-boy accused of defilement of another young boy has opted for a jury trial in the circuit court.
- Gardaí are appealing to the public after a hit-and-run in Dublin in which a woman was seriously injured.
WORLD
#DEREK CHAUVIN: A Minneapolis police officer has been arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter over the death of George Floyd.
#TRUMP: US President Donald Trump has said he is breaking off US ties with the World Health Organization, which he says failed to do enough to combat the initial spread of coronavirus.
#TOURISM: Greece has listed 29 countries from where it will accept visitors as of 15 June – and Ireland is not one of them.
PARTING SHOT
Irish singer and entertainer Brendan Bowyer passed away today at the age 81.
He fronted the Royal Showband and The Big Eight, he also had five number one hits in Ireland.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
He might be best known as Ireland’s answer to Elvis, and his signature tune the Hucklebuck.Source: PavilionTheatreDL/YouTube
COMMENTS