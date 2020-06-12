Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Primary school pupils will attend school for one day per week if the two metres social distancing rule remains in place in September, the Education Minister has said.
- Three further people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland and 13 new cases have been confirmed.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that sports and media organisations should “have nothing to do with” a boxing match involving Daniel Kinahan.
- The government is to provide €50 million for beef farmers impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
- Making face coverings a condition of using public transport ‘is under consideration’
- There is a real risk of Covid-19 being re-imported into Ireland by people travelling into the country from Britain, the Taoiseach has said.
- A witness in the trial of a man charged with murdering a garda, who was giving evidence by video link from her New York home, was today interrupted by an unseen man.
- Ms. Justice Irvine is to be appointed as President of the High Court, becoming the first woman to hold the role.
WORLD
#TOPPLE: British Prime Minister Boris said it is “absurd and shameful” that the statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square was at risk of attack from anti-racism protesters.
#BREXIT: The UK government has has announced that it has officially told the European Union that it would not seek an extension to the post-Brexit transition period beyond 31 December.
#SPORTING RETURN: Crowds of up to 10,000 people will be allowed into Australian sports stadiums from next month, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said, as Covid-19 restrictions are further relaxed.
PARTING SHOT
Your contributions will help us continue
A debate is currently raging in the UK about transgender rights and laws. In Ireland, the Gender Recognition Act was introduced in 2015. That piece of legislation allows people over the age of 18 to self-declare their own gender identity.
Aoife Martin tells her story after author JK Rowling published an essay outlining her concerns about possible changes to British laws.
