Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sam (10), Ben (14) and Jamie Conn (8), all from the Curragh, Co. Kildare cheer on the bonnet of their father’s car at the Curragh Racecourse. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

A protective covering on the Churchill statue in Westminster. Source: Aaron Chown/PA Images

#TOPPLE: British Prime Minister Boris said it is “absurd and shameful” that the statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square was at risk of attack from anti-racism protesters.

#BREXIT: The UK government has has announced that it has officially told the European Union that it would not seek an extension to the post-Brexit transition period beyond 31 December.

#SPORTING RETURN: Crowds of up to 10,000 people will be allowed into Australian sports stadiums from next month, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said, as Covid-19 restrictions are further relaxed.

PARTING SHOT

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

A debate is currently raging in the UK about transgender rights and laws. In Ireland, the Gender Recognition Act was introduced in 2015. That piece of legislation allows people over the age of 18 to self-declare their own gender identity.

Aoife Martin tells her story after author JK Rowling published an essay outlining her concerns about possible changes to British laws.