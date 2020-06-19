This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 19 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Roadmap accelerates once more, Colm Horkan funeral for Sunday and Trump’s ‘racist baby’.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 19 Jun 2020, 9:02 PM
32 minutes ago 1,020 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5127937

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.  

IRELAND

NO FEE TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR SPEECH JB2 Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during his live address. Source: Julien Behal

WORLD

koreas-tensions The border of North and South Korea at Taesungdong. Source: Seo Myung-gon/PA Images

#RIP: Ian Holm, best known for roles in Alien, Chariots Of Fire and The Lord Of The Rings, has died at the age of 88.

#FAKE NEWS: A doctored video which claims to show a black toddler running away from a white toddler and tweeted by US President Donald Trump has been flagged as “manipulated media” by Twitter.

#CYBER ATTACK: Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said the country was attacked by a broad cyber-attack from a “state-based actor”, with suspicions falling on China.

PARTING SHOT

Source: RTÉ Young Peoples/YouTube

U2 frontman Bono appeared on RTÉ’s Home School Hub today to give sixth class students a message about the future.  

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

RTÉ’s Home School Hub is a resource which allows children to continue their education despite being at home due to Covid-19.

For the final instalment of the programme, Bono along with other special guests sent the children messages.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie