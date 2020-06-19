Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that ‘most things’ are being moved to Phase 3 of the lifting of restrictions.
- It means that sporting events, weddings and haircuts will all now be possible from 29 June.
- Mass gatherings of people, such as weddings and funerals, will be limited to 50 people indoors and 200 people outdoors, until 20 July.
- The funeral of Detective Garda Colm Horkan will take place in his hometown of Charlestown, Co Mayo on Sunday.
- Investigations are continuing into the killing of Garda Horkan, who was shot dead in the early hours of Thursday morning.
- A further two people with Covid-19 have died and 13 new cases of the disease have been confirmed.
- There will be up to 500 jobs lost at Aer Lingus as a result of the impact of Covid-19.
- Tributes have been paid to a father and son who drowned after a family day out in Co Donegal yesterday.
WORLD
#RIP: Ian Holm, best known for roles in Alien, Chariots Of Fire and The Lord Of The Rings, has died at the age of 88.
#FAKE NEWS: A doctored video which claims to show a black toddler running away from a white toddler and tweeted by US President Donald Trump has been flagged as “manipulated media” by Twitter.
#CYBER ATTACK: Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said the country was attacked by a broad cyber-attack from a “state-based actor”, with suspicions falling on China.
PARTING SHOTSource: RTÉ Young Peoples/YouTube
U2 frontman Bono appeared on RTÉ’s Home School Hub today to give sixth class students a message about the future.
RTÉ’s Home School Hub is a resource which allows children to continue their education despite being at home due to Covid-19.
For the final instalment of the programme, Bono along with other special guests sent the children messages.
