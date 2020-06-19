Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during his live address. Source: Julien Behal

WORLD

The border of North and South Korea at Taesungdong. Source: Seo Myung-gon/PA Images

#RIP: Ian Holm, best known for roles in Alien, Chariots Of Fire and The Lord Of The Rings, has died at the age of 88.

#FAKE NEWS: A doctored video which claims to show a black toddler running away from a white toddler and tweeted by US President Donald Trump has been flagged as “manipulated media” by Twitter.

#CYBER ATTACK: Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said the country was attacked by a broad cyber-attack from a “state-based actor”, with suspicions falling on China.

PARTING SHOT

U2 frontman Bono appeared on RTÉ’s Home School Hub today to give sixth class students a message about the future.

RTÉ’s Home School Hub is a resource which allows children to continue their education despite being at home due to Covid-19.

For the final instalment of the programme, Bono along with other special guests sent the children messages.