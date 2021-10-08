Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Taoiseach has said a compensation scheme for thousands of homeowners whose properties have been significantly damaged by mica will not be ready for next week’s budget.
- The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed gardaí not to charge a retired garda superintendent with corruption.
- Two men have been arrested following the seizure of cannabis with an estimated street value of €1.18 million.
- The fight against climate change will need joined-up policy and investment on a cross-border basis, the Taoiseach has said.
- Public health officials have confirmed 2,002 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
- Former Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire has died aged 53.
- Fianna Fáil TD James O’Connor has said he is “happy with the commitments” he has received from the Taoiseach over two road developments in Cork East and he will not be leaving the party.
- More than one third of Bank of Ireland branches around the country will be closed down today.
INTERNATIONAL
#TAX: The OECD has announced that 136 countries have agreed to impose a global minimum tax rate on corporations of 15% following years of negotiations on the far-reaching reform.
#PEACE PRIZE: The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia for their fight for freedom of expression in their countries.
#AFGHANISTAN: A blast has hit a mosque packed with Shiite Muslim worshippers in northern Afghanistan, killing or wounding at least 100 people, a Taliban police official has said.
PARTING SHOT
A big part of the discussion around the UK’s Brexit referendum involved the topics of immigration and free movement.
It might not have been the sole reason people voted for Brexit, but it played a part in the Brexiteer argument for leaving the European Union. Now, years on, the topic of immigration is still a big one in the UK.
Over the past few weeks, The Good Information Project has been focusing on the European Union’s current migration issues. With free movement between the EU and the UK (with the exception of Ireland because of the common travel area) having ended on 31 December 2020, the series looks at what impacts have been felt.
On this week’s The Explainer podcast, The Journal looks at how migration has been affected post-Brexit.
