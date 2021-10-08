Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Pictured are protestors as they marched from the Garden of Remembrance to the Custom House in Dublin today, to demand 100% redress for mica home owners Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Journalist Maria Ressa on a screen in the Nobel Garden at the Nobel Peace Center, the blue room where all the Peace Prize winners each have their own screen Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#TAX: The OECD has announced that 136 countries have agreed to impose a global minimum tax rate on corporations of 15% following years of negotiations on the far-reaching reform.

#PEACE PRIZE: The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia for their fight for freedom of expression in their countries.

#AFGHANISTAN: A blast has hit a mosque packed with Shiite Muslim worshippers in northern Afghanistan, killing or wounding at least 100 people, a Taliban police official has said.

PARTING SHOT

A big part of the discussion around the UK’s Brexit referendum involved the topics of immigration and free movement.

It might not have been the sole reason people voted for Brexit, but it played a part in the Brexiteer argument for leaving the European Union. Now, years on, the topic of immigration is still a big one in the UK.

Over the past few weeks, The Good Information Project has been focusing on the European Union’s current migration issues. With free movement between the EU and the UK (with the exception of Ireland because of the common travel area) having ended on 31 December 2020, the series looks at what impacts have been felt.

On this week’s The Explainer podcast, The Journal looks at how migration has been affected post-Brexit.