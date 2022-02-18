#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 18 February 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here”s what made the headlines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 18 Feb 2022, 8:57 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Storm Eunice 004 Members of the public in Howth Harbour taking smartphone pictures of high waves and sea spray as Storm Eunice passes. Source: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

greece-ferry-fire A ferry is on fire at the Ionian Sea near the island of Corfu, Greece Source: AP/PA Images

#RUSSIA: Russia announced that massive military drills, involving the launch of cruise and ballistic missiles, will take place tomorrow, as concerns rise over a potential invasion of Ukraine.

#GREECE: Eleven people are missing and two remained trapped after an Italian-flagged ferry caught fire overnight on the Ionian Sea, Greek officials said as emergency crews raced against the clock to put out the blaze and locate survivors before dark.

#CANADA: Canadian police have arrested two protest leaders in Ottawa and threatened to break up a nearly three-week protest against the country’s Covid-19 restrictions.

PARTING SHOT

It’s Friday. It’s a day for looking at a load of dogs having the craic. If the video doesn’t show, please click here

Source: Nanci Creedon Dog Behaviourist/YouTube

Garreth MacNamee
