Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A Wexford County Council worker has died after he was struck by a tree while cleaning up debris from Storm Eunice.
- Due to Storm Eunice, over 44,000 homes have been left without power, with a majority centred in Cork and Kerry. The ESB has said a majority of those without power would have it restored by the end of the day, while some will have to wait until tomorrow.
- The Central Bank has criticised Irish retail banks over their customer support phone lines and called for improvements to be made.
- The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has said influenza is now circulating in Ireland and activity “significant increased” last week.
- Requirements for people to wear masks on public transport, in education and retail settings will be removed at the end of the month, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed.
- A man was jailed for stealing the life savings of an 81-year-old who had put the cash away for his funeral.
- Public health officials reported an additional 4,821 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 this afternoon.
- An advert for department store Harvey Norman as well as claims about Volkswagen cars’ carbon neutrality are among two of the advertisement complaints upheld by the ad standards authority.
INTERNATIONAL
#RUSSIA: Russia announced that massive military drills, involving the launch of cruise and ballistic missiles, will take place tomorrow, as concerns rise over a potential invasion of Ukraine.
#GREECE: Eleven people are missing and two remained trapped after an Italian-flagged ferry caught fire overnight on the Ionian Sea, Greek officials said as emergency crews raced against the clock to put out the blaze and locate survivors before dark.
#CANADA: Canadian police have arrested two protest leaders in Ottawa and threatened to break up a nearly three-week protest against the country’s Covid-19 restrictions.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PARTING SHOT
It’s Friday. It’s a day for looking at a load of dogs having the craic. If the video doesn’t show, please click here.
COMMENTS