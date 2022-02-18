Russia announces military drills involving practice missile launches for tomorrow

THE RUSSIAN MILITARY has announced massive drills of its strategic forces from tomorrow, which will involve the launch of cruise and ballistic missiles.

The defence ministry said Russian president Vladimir Putin will personally oversee the exercise on Saturday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin would observe the drills from the Defence Ministry’s situation room and supervise the practice missile launches himself.

The ministry said it planned the manoeuvres some time ago to check the readiness of Russia’s military command and personnel, as well as the reliability of its nuclear and conventional weapons.

The war games follow US president Joe Biden’s warning on Thursday that Russia could invade Ukraine within days.

Biden is to hold video talks with Western allies, including the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany and NATO, later today to discuss the crisis.

Shellfire rang out in eastern Ukraine today as the army and Moscow-backed separatists accused each other of provocations.

An AFP reporter near the frontline between government forces and rebel-held territory in the Lugansk region heard the thud of explosions and saw damaged civilian buildings.

Western fears focus on an estimated 150,000 Russian troops – including about 60% of Russia’s overall ground forces – concentrated near Ukraine’s borders. The Kremlin insists it has no plans to invade.

But Moscow has demanded that the US and its allies keep Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations out of Nato, not deploy weapons in Ukraine and pull back Nato forces from Eastern Europe.

Washington and its allies bluntly rejected the Russian demands, and Moscow threatened to take unspecified “military-technical measures” if the West continues to stonewall.

Russia holds massive drills of its strategic nuclear forces on an annual basis, but the manoeuvres planned for Saturday pointedly involve the Black Sea Fleet.

The fleet is based on the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

The Black Sea Fleet has surface warships and submarines equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles, but it does not have intercontinental ballistic missiles and did not take part in similar previous drills of the country’s strategic forces.

Peskov said Russia notified foreign partners in advance and the exercise should not cause worries in the West.

“Practice launches of ballistic missiles are part of regular training,” he said. “They are preceded by a series of notices to other nations via different channels.”

The strategic forces of both Russia and the United States include a nuclear triad of land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-based ICBMs and nuclear-capable bombers.

The exercise of Russia’s nuclear forces follows a series of sweeping drills that the Russian military held near Ukraine and in Belarus, an ally of Moscow that neighbours Ukraine to the north.

The Russian military said it started pulling troops back to their permanent bases after the drill. The US and its allies questioned the claim and said that Moscow has actually moved thousands of new troops closer to Ukraine.

Moscow argued that the pullback takes time and rejected Western criticism, saying that it would deploy troops wherever it is necessary to ensure national security.

UN chief Antonio Guterres said it would be “catastrophic” if the Russia-Ukraine crisis escalated into a war.

“With a concentration of Russian troops around Ukraine, I am deeply concerned about heightened tensions and increased speculation about a military conflict in Europe,” Guterres said.

If that happened, “it would be catastrophic. There is no alternative to diplomacy.”

- Contains reporting from © AFP 2022