Saturday 26 March 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Eoghan Dalton Saturday 26 Mar 2022, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news. 

IRELAND

unnamed A girl making the best of the sun in Dublin today. Source: Leah Farrell

  • A man was arrested following a fatal stabbing in Co Cork. 
  • A ship operated by P&O Ferries was detained at the port of Larne in Northern Ireland for being “unfit to sail”.
  • Planning was granted for 570 new homes at the old Glass Bottle Factory site in Dublin.
  • The INMO said staff at Mayo University Hospital have experienced “overwhelming” conditions this week as Covid cases mount. 
  • fire broke out at a homeless hostel in Dublin city centre.

INTERNATIONAL

embedded266044549 A man rides a bicycle as black smoke rises from a fuel storage tank following a Russian attack on the outskirts of Kyiv Source: Rodrigo Abd/AP

#UKRAINE: Joe Biden warned Russia not to move on an “inch” of NATO territory, as he delivered a major address on the war in Warsaw. Meanwhile the conflict saw another Russian general killed.

#CHINA:  All 132 people aboard the plane that crashed into a mountainside in southern China this week have been confirmed dead.

#RIP: Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has been remembered as being a “kind brilliant man” and an “amazing musician” following his death. 

PARTING SHOT

The Irish men’s soccer team marked their 100th anniversary today against Belgium but, as this piece by Gavin Cooney at our sister site The 42 points out, there was plenty to enjoy away from the history lesson. Among the standouts was Chiedozie Ogbene, who finished with a goal and an assist.

Eoghan Dalton
