Biden to meet Ukrainian ministers in Warsaw as Zelenskyy says Russia is 'bragging' about nuclear

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden is set to meet with two Ukrainian ministers in Warsaw today in the first face-to-face meeting between the American leader and top Kyiv officials since Russia’s invasion began.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov will be making a rare trip out of Ukraine in a possible sign of growing confidence in the fight against Russian forces.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia’s “bragging” about its nuclear weapons is fuelling a dangerous arms race.

Speaking to a Doha forum over a live video message, he said Russia is “bragging that they can destroy with nuclear weapons not only a certain country but the entire planet”.

Zelensky called on Qatar, which organises the annual meeting of international political and business leaders, to increase production of natural gas to counter Russian efforts to use energy as a weapon.

Biden’s visit

The White House said Biden will “drop by” a meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin with Kuleba and Reznikov in the Polish capital.

Biden last met Kuleba in Washington on 22 February, two days before Russia began its assault. Since then, Kuleba has also met with Blinken in Poland next to the border with Ukraine on 5 March.

Biden is on the second and final day of a visit to Poland after he met with EU and NATO leaders in Brussels earlier in the week.

Yesterday, he met with US soldiers stationed in Poland near the Ukrainian border and with aid workers helping refugees fleeing the conflict.

He praised Ukrainians for showing “backbone” against the Russian invasion and compared their resistance to the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests in China in 1989.

“This is Tiananmen Square squared,” he said.

He also referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin as “a man who, quite frankly, I think is a war criminal”.

“And I think we’ll meet the legal definition of that as well,” he said.

Biden said he would have liked to see the devastation caused by the conflict “first hand”.

“They won’t let me, understandably I guess, cross the border,” he said.

Speaking to the troops, he said: “You’re in the midst of a fight between democracies and autocrats. What you’re doing is consequential, really consequential.”

Later today, Biden is due to meet with Polish leaders and visit a reception centre for refugees and give a major speech on the conflict.

Nuclear

When Ukraine dismantled its nuclear stockpile in the 1990s it was given “security assurances from the most powerful countries in the world”, including Russia, Zelenskyy said in his speech today.

“But these assurances did not become guarantees. And in fact, one of the countries supposed to give one of the greatest security promise started to work against Ukraine and this is the ultimate manifestation of injustice,” the president said.

Zelensky called on Qatar, one of the world’s top three producers of natural gas, to increase production because of the conflict.

“The future of Europe rests with your efforts,” he told the audience, which included the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

“It depends on your output. I ask you to increase output of energy to ensure that everyone in Russia understands that no country can use energy as a weapon.”

European countries have vowed to wean themselves off Russian oil and gas and have already turned to Qatar for alternative supplies.

Germany has committed to build two huge terminals to receive liquefied gas from Qatar, the Gulf state said last week after a visit by German ministers.

