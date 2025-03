NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Michael D Higgins giving his St Patricks Day Speech Youtube Youtube

THE WORLD

The Burke's being ejected from the Ireland Funds 33th National Gala dinner. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#WASHINGTON DC Family members of Enoch Burke were forcibly removed from a St Patrick’s Day event in Washington DC after disrupting speeches at an evening gala

#ISRAEL US and Israeli officials have contacted a number of African nations seeking cooperation from them in their plan to remove Palestinians from Gaza and develop the land

#RUSSIA Donald Trump has said there is “a very good chance” that the war in Ukraine could end as he hailed “good and productive discussions” between the US and Russian President Vladimir Putin

#AUSTRALIA An American influencer has left Australia after the government announced it was reviewing her visa over a video she posted of her snatching a baby wombat from its mother

#NORTH SEA The Russian captain of the container ship which crashed into a US oil tanker in the North Sea has been charged over the death of a crew member

PARTING SHOT

'Blood Moon' effect caused by total lunar eclipse seen between skyscrapers in downtown Chicago. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

In the early hours of this morning, people in Ireland had the opportunity to view a total lunar eclipse and catch a glimpse of the rare “Blood Moon” effect.

The lunar eclipse began in the early hours of this morning in Ireland, shortly after 5am, as the Moon slowly slipped into the Earth’s shadow.

By around 6.30am, the Moon was totally eclipsed.