THE DEPARTMENT OF Integration has been condemned for its “inhumane” and “cruel” decision to order Ukrainian refugees out of a Dublin accommodation centre with 36 hours’ notice.

Over 200 refugees were notified that they would have to vacate the Hubble Living student accommodation in Dublin 1 in late February to allow for renovations, only for the Department to walk back the order and agree to a pause in the plan.

Parents of refugee children staying in the facility had requested a pause on that order until at least the summer in order to allow them to finish out their school year.

A temporary three-week pause was offered by the Department which vowed to consult with those affected at “a later date” in order to “clarify when this relocation will take place”.

However, it is reported that the Minister yesterday provided the refugees with just 36 hours’ notice that they would have to leave by 7pm today to allow the planned renovations to commence.

The move has drawn backlash from politicians and community stakeholders alike.

A bus collects Ukrainian refugees outside the the Hubble Living student accommodation in Dublin 1. Rollingnews.ie Rollingnews.ie

Gary Gannon, Social Democrats’ Spokesperson for Social Protection, has accused the Government of “retraumatising” the families affected.

“This benefits nobody – many of those who’ve found their homes here have enriched the lives of those around them by contributing to local culture, businesses and schools,” Deputy Gannon told The Journal.

“The department’s lack of compassion is highlighted by the inhumane choice to separate refugees from their homes as such short notice – it shows the department don’t see their faces and their lives, it only sees the numbers which represent them.”

Labour’s Marie Sherlock TD has expressed her indignation, describing the nature of the decision as “shotgun” and cited an instance where a wheelchair-bound 89-year-old woman was told she will be separated from her husband.

“If I am to give the Department the benefit of the doubt on this, it is utterly shameful that the communication from the Department could be so distressing and so cruel,” Deputy Sherlock said.

Noel Wardick, Chief of Dublin City Community Co-Op slammed the Government for “the callousness, cruelty and inhumanity that has been shown [to refugees] at different junctures over the last two or three years”.

“It’s a very, very questionable way to treat people feeling a war zone. We’re deeply, deeply angered at the State.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Integration told The Journal in a statement that the Department had sought an extension to the deadline from the building provider by which the refugees had to vacate, but were unable to secure this.

However, the statement confirmed that residents of the accommodation will be relocated to state-provided facilities around the country, should they wish.

“People living in this property were provided with information regarding options for private arrangements for accommodation, and supports have been provided to those who wished them in this regard.”