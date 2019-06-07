Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Mary Haugh, resident of Doonbeg for fifty years, looks out the window of her home following the departure of US President Donald Trump for Shannon Airport Source: PA Wire/PA Images

INTERNATIONAL

A cross is laid on Gold Beach in Arromanches-les-Bains, France, where veterans landed 75 years ago, to remember their fallen comrades. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#NO DEAL The newly formed Brexit Party failed to win its first seat in Britain’s parliament after it lost out to the opposition Labour Party in a crunch by-election.

#STRUCK OUT Britain’s High Court threw out a misconduct in public office case against Boris Johnson, which had accused him of knowingly lying during the Brexit referendum campaign.

#TO BOLDLY GO NASA announced that it could open up the International Space Station to tourist stays – at a price of $35,000 a night.

#ON THE RUN 14 lions went on the loose near a mining community bordering a national park in South Africa.

PARTING SHOT

The death of American musician Dr John was announced last night, after he suffered a heart attack at the age of 77.

Extensive tributes were paid to the New Orleans musician, with Ringo Starr, Debbie Harry and Ellen DeGeneres among those to show their appreciation for him.

Here’s one of his more memorable performances from The Last Waltz:

