Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Irish government rejected a unilateral threat of “enforcement action” by the Scottish government against Irish vessels fishing within 12 miles of Rockall.
- An Irish woman was confirmed as among those killed in a bus crash in Dubai.
- A homecoming event took place in Bray, Co Wicklow for Katie Taylor, the new undisputed lightweight world champion.
- Donald Trump left Ireland after a two-night stay in Doonbeg, Co Clare.
- A worker in the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions was given an 11-month sentence for disclosing information about the arrest of a suspect in a dissident republican murder case.
- The senior counsel for the prosecution in the Ana Kriegel trial delievered his closing statement.
- Fianna Fáil councillor Paul McAuliffe was elected the new Lord Mayor of Dublin.
- Scoil Chríost Rí in Co Limerick was named as Ireland’s favourite building.
- A woman in her 60s was killed after she was struck by a vehicle in Roscommon.
INTERNATIONAL
#NO DEAL The newly formed Brexit Party failed to win its first seat in Britain’s parliament after it lost out to the opposition Labour Party in a crunch by-election.
#STRUCK OUT Britain’s High Court threw out a misconduct in public office case against Boris Johnson, which had accused him of knowingly lying during the Brexit referendum campaign.
#TO BOLDLY GO NASA announced that it could open up the International Space Station to tourist stays – at a price of $35,000 a night.
#ON THE RUN 14 lions went on the loose near a mining community bordering a national park in South Africa.
PARTING SHOT
The death of American musician Dr John was announced last night, after he suffered a heart attack at the age of 77.
Extensive tributes were paid to the New Orleans musician, with Ringo Starr, Debbie Harry and Ellen DeGeneres among those to show their appreciation for him.
Here’s one of his more memorable performances from The Last Waltz:Source: bluearmyfr111/YouTube
