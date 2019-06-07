This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 7 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Irish teacher killed in Dubai bus crash, Katie Taylor welcomed home in Bray and government rejects threat of action by Scotland over Rockall – here’s what made the headlines today.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 7 Jun 2019, 8:59 PM
31 minutes ago 693 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4673318

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

President Trump visit to Ireland - Day Three Mary Haugh, resident of Doonbeg for fifty years, looks out the window of her home following the departure of US President Donald Trump for Shannon Airport Source: PA Wire/PA Images

INTERNATIONAL

D-Day 75th Anniversary A cross is laid on Gold Beach in Arromanches-les-Bains, France, where veterans landed 75 years ago, to remember their fallen comrades. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#NO DEAL The newly formed Brexit Party failed to win its first seat in Britain’s parliament after it lost out to the opposition Labour Party in a crunch by-election.

#STRUCK OUT Britain’s High Court threw out a misconduct in public office case against Boris Johnson, which had accused him of knowingly lying during the Brexit referendum campaign.

#TO BOLDLY GO NASA announced that it could open up the International Space Station to tourist stays – at a price of $35,000 a night. 

#ON THE RUN 14 lions went on the loose near a mining community bordering a national park in South Africa.

PARTING SHOT

The death of American musician Dr John was announced last night, after he suffered a heart attack at the age of 77.

Extensive tributes were paid to the New Orleans musician, with Ringo Starr, Debbie Harry and Ellen DeGeneres among those to show their appreciation for him.

Here’s one of his more memorable performances from The Last Waltz:

Source: bluearmyfr111/YouTube

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie