Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
53 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

SYRIAN SISTERS 5 A Syrian family, separated by war for eight years, reunited in Ireland with support from the Irish Red Cross. Pictured are reunited sisters Jihan Osso and Lilav Mohamed in Clones, Co. Monaghan. Tony Gavin Tony Gavin

INTERNATIONAL

rafah-palestinian-territories-09th-feb-2024-palestinians-inspect-the-damage-and-rubble-of-destroyed-homes-and-cars-following-israeli-airstrikes-on-several-homes-in-the-city-of-rafah-credit-moham Palestinians inspect the damage and rubble of destroyed homes and cars following Israeli airstrikes on several homes in the city of Rafah. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA: Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the military to prepare a plan to evacuate the population of Rafah ahead of an expected Israeli invasion of the southern Gaza town, one which Washington warned it would not support.

#US: Joe Biden insisted he did not share classified information and angrily denied claims in a special counsel’s report that his memory was poor.

#RUSSIA: Vladimir Putin gave his first interview to Western media since 2019 – to one Tucker Carlson.

#UK: Prince Harry settled the remaining parts of his phone hacking claim against the publisher of the Daily Mirror, the British High Court has heard.

#WALES: A baby born Wales three months early and weighing barely over a pound has celebrated his first birthday.

PARTING SHOT

american-pancake-with-blueberries-and-maple-syrup-on-a-white-plate-horizontal Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Consumers may be left feeling a little flat next week when they realise the cost of making pancakes has increased.

Pancake Tuesday, or Shrove Tuesday, is the day before Lent.

The tradition of eating pancakes arose from families making use of ingredients that would otherwise be restricted during the Lenten season.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) today published research showing the cost of making a basic pancake has risen by 3% in the year to December 2023.  

The average cost of 2 kilograms of white, self-raising flour has gone up by 10% over the last 12 months, while the price of a half-dozen large eggs has increased by 3%.

The only basic pancake ingredient that has fallen over the past year is a two litre carton of full fat milk, which is down 3%.

Diarmuid Pepper
