NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A sign saying RIP the Portal with flowers beside it.

INTERNATIONAL

South Africa's Ambassador to the Netherlands Vusimuzi Madonsela (R) is seen during a hearing of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) today. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#SLOVAKIA Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was able to speak today after being shot but remained in a serious condition in hospital.

#THE HAGUE In a hearing at the International Court of Justice South Africa urged the judges to order Israel to withdraw forces from Gaza.

#WEED The White House formally proposed to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug.

#TRUMP: Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen said in a podcast in 2020 that he “wants this man to go down”, referring to Trump, the hush money trial in New York heard.

PARTING SHOT

TÁINISTE MICHEÁL MARTIN compared the inappropriate behaviour that led to the temporary shut down of infamous “The Portal” installation to the classroom.

The portal, which connects Dublin’s North Earl Street to New York’s Fifth Avenue via a 24/7 livestream, was shut down on Tuesday after a slew of “inappropriate behaviour”.

