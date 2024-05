CHIEF OF STAFF of the Irish Defence Forces Lt Gen Sean Clancy has said Ireland not being a NATO nation will be “an opportunity and a positive” in his new role as the chair of the European Union military committee.

It was announced yesterday that Clancy had been appointed to the position. He will take over the top job from Austrian General Robert Brieger.

He will now leave his role as the leader of the Irish Defence Forces and would serve outside the State at the rank of General. He will also have a team of up to ten members of the Defence Forces as support staff.

The EUMC is the highest military body within the EU and was established in January 2001. The committee directs all military activity by the EU with particular attention on union military activities with the Common Security and Defence Policy.

Speaking to reporters at Cathal Brugha this afternoon, Clancy said that some people believe Ireland not being a NATO nation is a negative to him being in the role.

However, he said: “I look at it as an opportunity and a positive because that very fact gives us a specific degree of transparency, objectivity and being able to bring that cohesion to responses that is required.”

Advertisement

Clancy said Ireland has proven for “many years through our Security Council participation, and through many fora in Europe, our capacity and ability”.

He said those are key skill sets that are required because this role is “at the strategic political level and down into the operational level”.

“Ireland is well equipped and it’s a very strong statement of confidence, if you like, that Ireland as a national has a lot to contribute.”

When asked how he will envisage his role in Europe over the next few years, given the current security situation, Clancy said it is “hard to predict”.

“I guess in 12 months time, given what we’ve seen over the last 24 months, it’s hard to predict what the situation will actually be in 12 months time. But what is very clear, the threats and the risks to all of us in Europe and our near neighbours are very, very clear,” he said.

Noting Ukraine, the Middle East and Gaza, Clancy said that “we can see the instability that exists and an awful lot of those problems and challenges will still exist”.

He said his role will be important “to make sure that the voice of the military is heard at the appropriate time, in a timely manner”.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin got approval in March from Cabinet to formally nominate Clancy for election to the position.