NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Charlie (4) & Poppy (3) Kelly Knight from Dublin enjoy the sunny weather at the Dublin seaside today. Leah Farrell Leah Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

Christian pilgrims carry across along the Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#UNIFIL Four observers from the United Nations’ peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon were injured after an alleged missile strike on the town of Rmeish this morning.

Advertisement

#GAZA The Palestine Red Crescent said five people were killed and dozens wounded by gunfire and a stampede during an aid delivery in northern Gaza, where famine looms.

#VATICAN Pope Francis skipped traditional Good Friday processions at the Colosseum in Rome, Italy last night in order to “conserve his health” ahead of other Easter services this weekend.

PARTING SHOT

IN LEINSTER HOUSE recently, a senior regulator announced that the era of self-regulation by digital tech companies was over. Niamh Hodnett, the Online Safety Commissioner with Coimisiún na Meán, was addressing an Oireachtas Committee.

If indeed that turns out to be the case, then it’s a good start. However, it does beg the question as to why we ever thought that self-regulation by the tech platforms would be a good idea.

You can read the rest of Noeline Blackwell’s Voices article here.