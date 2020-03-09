Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Pictured are students from St Audoen’s National School celebrating the Children's Books Ireland Awards Source: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie

Three new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland.

have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland. The government has announced it will provide €435 million to the HSE to assist in its response to the coronavirus .

. A passenger jet that suffered damage during a hard landing at Shannon Airport last night has been grounded pending an examination by air accident inspectors.

last night has been grounded pending an examination by air accident inspectors. The High Court has adjourned an application that could result in the developer and businessman Sean Dunne being jailed for alleged contempt of court.

being jailed for alleged contempt of court. Two men have been arrested after Revenue officers seized almost 22 kilos of cocaine in Rosslare Europort worth around €1.5 million.

in Rosslare Europort worth around €1.5 million. Gardaí in Dublin are appealing to the public for their assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 44-year-old woman.

44-year-old woman. Broadcaster Joe Duffy has apologised on behalf of himself and RTÉ for “defamatory comments” he made about Sinn Féin TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh on his Liveline radio programme.

INTERNATIONAL

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during a press conference on the UK government's coronavirus action plan Source: Alberto Pezzali via PA Images

#CALIFORNIA: A cruise ship, which has 21 confirmed novel coronavirus infections among its 3,500 passengers and crew, has docked in California.

#SALMOND: Former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond has lodged defences to accusations of sexual assault.

#MH17: Four people have gone on trial in the Netherlands today charged with multiple counts of murder for their alleged involvement in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17.

PARTING SHOT

Swedish actor Max von Sydow, known for collaborations with direct Ingmar Bergman and numerous Hollywood roles, has died aged 90.