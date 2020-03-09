Two arrested after €1.5 million worth of cocaine seized at Rosslare Port

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested after Revenue officers seized almost 22 kilos of cocaine in Rosslare Europort worth around €1.5 million.

The drugs were discovered when an Irish registered vehicle was stopped and searched after disembarking a ferry from Cherbourg, France.

The search, carried out with the assistance of a mobile x-ray scanner and detector dog Flynn, led to the discovery of the drugs, which were hidden behind the back seat of the vehicle.

A Revenue spokeswoman said: “Two men in their 20s living in Ireland were arrested by gardaí at the scene and taken to Wexford Garda Station.

“These routine operations are part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity. If businesses, or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295. “