Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The woman who who died after being assaulted with a sword in Dublin has been named locally as Jean Eagers.
- A further two patients diagnosed with Covid-19 have died and there are four new cases of the disease in Ireland.
- NPHET has said it is unlikely to budge on the advice for a 50-person limit on Mass and other indoor gatherings.
- Cabin crew at Aer Lingus have voted 75% to 25% to reject proposals that would see sweeping changes in their working conditions.
- A 13-year-old Dublin boy has appeared in court accused of torturing a hedgehog to death in a 35-minute attack.
- An arson attack on a popular tree sculpture in north Dublin is being described as “a wanton act of vandalism”.
- Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said “we can’t rule out anything” when asked if another general election might be held.
- US actor Mark Ruffalo said commitments against fracking represented ‘a win’ in the proposed programme for government.
- A teenager was armed with a screwdriver when he broke into a young woman’s home while she was in bed and subjected her to a “terrifying” ordeal, a Dublin court has heard.
- An upsurge in household clearouts during lockdown could risk Ireland’s compliance with EU recycling targets.
WORLD
#COVID-19: The world saw the largest daily increases yet in coronavirus cases over the weekend, with 183,000 cases reported yesterday.
#COVID-19: The reproductive number in Germany has risen sharply in recent days, but health authorities have stressed that the rise is mainly due to smaller regional outbreaks.
#READING: A terror suspect held over the knife attack in a Reading park that killed three people came to the attention of MI5 last year, security sources have said.
PARTING SHOTSource: Red Bull Surfing/YouTube
The wild seas off the Co Clare coast are known as some of the most tempting waves for professional surfers, with a spot known as Rileys one of the biggest draws in the area.
Last winter, some hardy Irish surfers rode what turned out to be one of the biggest swells seen in quite some time.
