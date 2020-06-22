This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 22 June, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Dublin sword killing, NPHET advice on Mass, and a global peak in Covid-19 infections.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 22 Jun 2020, 9:23 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

#CLIMATE: The Supreme Court has ruled that the Government's climate change plan is too vague and does not specify how Ireland will meet its 2050 target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

WORLD

china-solar-eclipsecn A partial solar eclipse viewed from Changchun, northeast China. Source: PA Images

#COVID-19: The world saw the largest daily increases yet in coronavirus cases over the weekend, with 183,000 cases reported yesterday.

#COVID-19: The reproductive number in Germany has risen sharply in recent days, but health authorities have stressed that the rise is mainly due to smaller regional outbreaks.

#READING: A terror suspect held over the knife attack in a Reading park that killed three people came to the attention of MI5 last year, security sources have said.

PARTING SHOT

Source: Red Bull Surfing/YouTube

The wild seas off the Co Clare coast are known as some of the most tempting waves for professional surfers, with a spot known as Rileys one of the biggest draws in the area. 

Last winter, some hardy Irish surfers rode what turned out to be one of the biggest swells seen in quite some time

