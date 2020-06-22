Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Climate Case Ireland attending day one of a sitting of the Supreme Court in the King’s Inn. Source: RollingNews.ie

WORLD

A partial solar eclipse viewed from Changchun, northeast China. Source: PA Images

#COVID-19: The world saw the largest daily increases yet in coronavirus cases over the weekend, with 183,000 cases reported yesterday.

#COVID-19: The reproductive number in Germany has risen sharply in recent days, but health authorities have stressed that the rise is mainly due to smaller regional outbreaks.

#READING: A terror suspect held over the knife attack in a Reading park that killed three people came to the attention of MI5 last year, security sources have said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

The wild seas off the Co Clare coast are known as some of the most tempting waves for professional surfers, with a spot known as Rileys one of the biggest draws in the area.

Last winter, some hardy Irish surfers rode what turned out to be one of the biggest swells seen in quite some time.