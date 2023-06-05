Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#WEST BANK A three-year-old Palestinian boy shot by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank last week died of his wounds today, Israeli and Palestinian officials said.
#VIRGINIA US officials have today said there were no survivors from the Virginia crash of a small plane carrying four people, a day after the unresponsive aircraft prompted the scrambling of fighter jets from Washington.
#DONETSK Ukraine said today that its troops were advancing around Bakhmut while playing down the importance of its “offensive actions”, after Russia said it had repelled a large-scale attack.
#TRAINS Passenger and freight trains were running again today at the site of India’s deadliest train disaster in decades.
Almost 100,000 people attended Bloom 2023 in Dublin’s Phoenix Park this year, organisers said as the final evening of the five day event drew to a close.
This year’s show featured 22 show and feature gardens, nine postcard gardens, nursery displays, and over 100 food and drink producers.
In the spirit of sustainability, many elements of the show and feature gardens will be relocated after the event including the winner of the People Choice Award.
Planting from the popular First 5 Garden of Wonder and Discovery, designed by Oliver and Liat Schurmann, will move to Creative Kids Childcare centre, Walkinstown, Dublin 12 who helped in the design of the garden.
Bord Bia has confirmed that Bloom 2024 will take place from Thursday 30 May to Monday 3 June next year.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site