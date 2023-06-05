Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

asko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie Large crowds of people enjoying the hot weather at Burrow beach in Dublin asko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

Spanish police have arrested key Kinahan figure Liam Byrne in Majorca.

in Majorca. A man charged over a seizure of more than €180,000 worth of a variety of drugs in Tallaght, Dublin, has been granted bail with a travel ban.

in Tallaght, Dublin, has been granted bail with a travel ban. A woman who witnessed her father being shot by the IRA has said she’s been “taken up the garden path” after being deemed ineligible for a payment scheme for Troubles victims.

has said she’s been “taken up the garden path” after being deemed ineligible for a payment scheme for Troubles victims. Gardaí are appealing for information following what has been described as a “mass brawl” on Burrow Beach, Sutton, Co Dublin, yesterday.

on Burrow Beach, Sutton, Co Dublin, yesterday. A Northern Irish man was sentenced to four years in prison today, having previously pleaded guilty to 57 offences, including disclosing private images and blackmail.

and blackmail. The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is celebrating the hatching of five new white-tailed eagle chicks in Co Clare.

Service (NPWS) is celebrating the hatching of five new white-tailed eagle chicks in Co Clare. Serious heart attacks are more likely to happen on a Monday than at any other time, research has suggested.

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo Image from March of spent grenade launchers in the Donetsk region. Alamy Stock Photo

#WEST BANK A three-year-old Palestinian boy shot by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank last week died of his wounds today, Israeli and Palestinian officials said.

#VIRGINIA US officials have today said there were no survivors from the Virginia crash of a small plane carrying four people, a day after the unresponsive aircraft prompted the scrambling of fighter jets from Washington.

#DONETSK Ukraine said today that its troops were advancing around Bakhmut while playing down the importance of its “offensive actions”, after Russia said it had repelled a large-scale attack.

Advertisement

#TRAINS Passenger and freight trains were running again today at the site of India’s deadliest train disaster in decades.

PARTING SHOT

Almost 100,000 people attended Bloom 2023 in Dublin’s Phoenix Park this year, organisers said as the final evening of the five day event drew to a close.

This year’s show featured 22 show and feature gardens, nine postcard gardens, nursery displays, and over 100 food and drink producers.

In the spirit of sustainability, many elements of the show and feature gardens will be relocated after the event including the winner of the People Choice Award.

Planting from the popular First 5 Garden of Wonder and Discovery, designed by Oliver and Liat Schurmann, will move to Creative Kids Childcare centre, Walkinstown, Dublin 12 who helped in the design of the garden.

Fennell Photography The Peoples Choice Award garden “First 5 Garden of Wonder and Discovery” designed by Oliver & Liat Schurmann, sponsored by the Department of Children Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth. Fennell Photography

Bord Bia has confirmed that Bloom 2024 will take place from Thursday 30 May to Monday 3 June next year.