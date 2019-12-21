Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- An Irish nurse in Australia has died after a tree branch fell on a taxi she was travelling in with friends.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has accused Boris Johnson of putting the UK on course for a harder Brexit, an allegation the Prime Minister dodged on his trip to Estonia.
- Significant damage was done to a bank in Louth this morning during an attempt to remove an ATM.
- Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has accused the Taoiseach and Fine Gael of “political targeting” against some of his party colleagues.
- “Ridiculous” weather warnings, inaccurate forecasts and a lack of Northern Irish coverage were among the issues raised in hundreds of complaints to Met Éireann this year.
- Gardaí in Limerick are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was struck by a car in the early hours of this morning.
- A man in his early 30s has died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Ballyfermot, Dublin.
- A husband and wife accused of murdering their five-year-old daughter claim she fell down the stairs while they were sleeping, a Belfast court has heard.
WORLD
#FINAL FRONTIER: US President Donald Trump has celebrated the launch of Space Force, the first new military service in the country in more than 70 years.
#BUY BACK: New Zealand authorities have said their country will be a safer place after owners handed in more than 56,000 guns during a buyback programme following a ban on assault weapons.
#BLASPHEMY: A Pakistani court has sentenced a university professor to death for blasphemy under a law that critics say is often used to target minorities and liberal activists.
PARTING SHOT
A horse that had fallen down a bog drain was rescued by emergency services in Co Longford last night following a three-hour operation.
Sergeant is currently recuperating at the Hungry House Outside sanctuary.
