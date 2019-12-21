Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Noeleen and Sean O'Byrne welcoming their daughter Niamh home from North Carolina, US, at Dublin Airport today. Source: RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Boris Johnson serves Christmas lunch to British troops stationed in Estonia during a one-day visit to the Baltic country. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#FINAL FRONTIER: US President Donald Trump has celebrated the launch of Space Force, the first new military service in the country in more than 70 years.

#BUY BACK: New Zealand authorities have said their country will be a safer place after owners handed in more than 56,000 guns during a buyback programme following a ban on assault weapons.

#BLASPHEMY: A Pakistani court has sentenced a university professor to death for blasphemy under a law that critics say is often used to target minorities and liberal activists.

PARTING SHOT

A horse that had fallen down a bog drain was rescued by emergency services in Co Longford last night following a three-hour operation.

Sergeant is currently recuperating at the Hungry House Outside sanctuary.