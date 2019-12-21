This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 21 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Adam Daly Saturday 21 Dec 2019, 8:07 PM
48 minutes ago 1,787 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4945021

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

037 Dublin airport christmas arrivals Noeleen and Sean O'Byrne welcoming their daughter Niamh home from North Carolina, US, at Dublin Airport today. Source: RollingNews.ie

  • An Irish nurse in Australia has died after a tree branch fell on a taxi she was travelling in with friends.
  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has accused Boris Johnson of putting the UK on course for a harder Brexit, an allegation the Prime Minister dodged on his trip to Estonia. 
  • Significant damage was done to a bank in Louth this morning during an attempt to remove an ATM. 
  • Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has accused the Taoiseach and Fine Gael of “political targeting” against some of his party colleagues. 
  • “Ridiculous” weather warnings, inaccurate forecasts and a lack of Northern Irish coverage were among the issues raised in hundreds of complaints to Met Éireann this year. 
  • Gardaí in Limerick are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was struck by a car in the early hours of this morning. 
  • A man in his early 30s has died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Ballyfermot, Dublin. 
  • A husband and wife accused of murdering their five-year-old daughter claim she fell down the stairs while they were sleeping, a Belfast court has heard.

WORLD

pm-visit-to-estonia Boris Johnson serves Christmas lunch to British troops stationed in Estonia during a one-day visit to the Baltic country. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#FINAL FRONTIER: US President Donald Trump has celebrated the launch of Space Force, the first new military service in the country in more than 70 years.

#BUY BACK: New Zealand authorities have said their country will be a safer place after owners handed in more than 56,000 guns during a buyback programme following a ban on assault weapons.

#BLASPHEMY: A Pakistani court has sentenced a university professor to death for blasphemy under a law that critics say is often used to target minorities and liberal activists.

PARTING SHOT

A horse that had fallen down a bog drain was rescued by emergency services in Co Longford last night following a three-hour operation. 

Sergeant is currently recuperating at the Hungry House Outside sanctuary.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie