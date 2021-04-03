#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 7°C Saturday 3 April 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 3 Apr 2021, 8:16 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

N7 CHECKPOINTS 1L2A5997 A garda checkpoints on N7 Motorway. Source: RollingNews.ie

WORLD

taiwan-train-accident Rescue workers near the derailed train in Hualien, Taiwan Source: Chiang Ying-ying/PA

#WEST MIDLANDS: An 85-year-old woman has died after being attacked by two dogs from a neighbouring property in the UK.  

#VACCINES: The UK’s medical regulator regulator has said that seven people out of 30 people who suffered blood clots after receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine have died.

#TRAIN CRASH: Survivors of Taiwan’s  worst rail crash in decades have recounted their desperate efforts to find loved ones in the wreckage of the train at the start of a holiday weekend.

PARTING SHOT

EASTER LAMBS 1L2A5893 A young lamb in a field outside Naas in County Kildare. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

