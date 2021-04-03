Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Two deaths and 511 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by health officials as the HSE said that total vaccinations will top a million in the coming week.
- Some new cases of Covid-19 variants of concern already identified in Ireland have been identified that are not linked to international travel.
- A total of 27 PSNI officers were injured during rioting in Belfast and Derry as politicians called for calm.
- Non-EU doctors in Ireland are calling for all frontline workers’ citizenship applications to be fast-tracked.
- Former taoiseach Enda Kenny said it was time to ‘move on’ from golfgate as he ruled out presidential ambitions on the Late Late Show.
- Gardaí have seized €160,000 in cash after stopping a car in Athlone on Friday night.
WORLD
#WEST MIDLANDS: An 85-year-old woman has died after being attacked by two dogs from a neighbouring property in the UK.
#VACCINES: The UK’s medical regulator regulator has said that seven people out of 30 people who suffered blood clots after receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine have died.
#TRAIN CRASH: Survivors of Taiwan’s worst rail crash in decades have recounted their desperate efforts to find loved ones in the wreckage of the train at the start of a holiday weekend.
PARTING SHOT
