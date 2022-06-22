Here's what happened today: Wednesday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
IRELAND
- An elderly couple found dead in their home over a year after they died were named.
- The Tánaiste said Ireland has contingency plans ready to implement if there are issues with fuel supply in the coming months.
- Sod was turned on a controversial €200m cheese plant in Co Kilkenny.
- The father of murdered 14-year-old Ana Kriegel passed away.
- The ‘scourge’ of under-utilised vacant sites was blasted by the housing minister.
- A HSE unit to address “chronic” overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick was announced.
- One of the boys who murdered Ana Kriegel was subjected to “manipulation and pressure” from gardaí when he gave statements that were used to convict him, the Court of Appeal heard.
- High earners in the public service will have their pay restored to pre-austerity levels in July.
- Childcare workers protested at the Dáil, saying they have been “overlooked” for funding at a time when inflation is leading to rising costs.
- A Green Party MEP Grace O’Sullivan hit out at an EU agreement to buy gas from Israel.
- A standoff took place between Gardai, demolition crews, and residents of Moyross today as locals protested the demolition of two Council-owned houses.
WORLD
#AFGHANISTAN The UN’s humanitarian agency said it is scrambling to get emergency shelter, trauma care and food aid to the scene of a deadly earthquake which has killed at least 1,000 people.
#UKRAINE Russia accused Ukraine of hitting an oil refinery with a drone strike, saying parts of unmanned aircraft had been found at the scene.
#UK A polio outbreak was confirmed.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PARTING SHOT
In a rare interview with BBC Radio, singer-songwriter Kate Bush has spoken warmly of her music being rediscovered by a new generation, thanks to TV series Stranger Things.
“I just never imagined that it would be anything like this. It’s so exciting. But it’s quite shocking really, isn’t it? I mean, the whole world’s gone mad,” she said, which you can read about here.
COMMENTS