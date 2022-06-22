#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's what happened today: Wednesday

Your roundup of what made the headlines.

By Eoghan Dalton Wednesday 22 Jun 2022, 9:40 PM
1 hour ago 3,597 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5797380

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

childcare protest Sakina Hadj-lakehal, age 2, at a childcare providers protest at the Dail to highlight issues over funding. Source: Sam Boal

WORLD

afghanistan Afghans look at the destruction (Bakhtar News Agency/AP) Source: AP

#AFGHANISTAN The UN’s humanitarian agency said it is scrambling to get emergency shelter, trauma care and food aid to the scene of a deadly earthquake which has killed at least 1,000 people.

#UKRAINE Russia accused Ukraine of hitting an oil refinery with a drone strike, saying parts of unmanned aircraft had been found at the scene.

#UK A polio outbreak was confirmed.

PARTING SHOT

In a rare interview with BBC Radio, singer-songwriter Kate Bush has spoken warmly of her music being rediscovered by a new generation, thanks to TV series Stranger Things.

“I just never imagined that it would be anything like this. It’s so exciting. But it’s quite shocking really, isn’t it? I mean, the whole world’s gone mad,” she said, which you can read about here.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie