Here's what happened today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sakina Hadj-lakehal, age 2, at a childcare providers protest at the Dail to highlight issues over funding. Source: Sam Boal

Advertisement

WORLD

Afghans look at the destruction (Bakhtar News Agency/AP) Source: AP

#AFGHANISTAN The UN’s humanitarian agency said it is scrambling to get emergency shelter, trauma care and food aid to the scene of a deadly earthquake which has killed at least 1,000 people.

#UKRAINE Russia accused Ukraine of hitting an oil refinery with a drone strike, saying parts of unmanned aircraft had been found at the scene.

#UK A polio outbreak was confirmed.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

In a rare interview with BBC Radio, singer-songwriter Kate Bush has spoken warmly of her music being rediscovered by a new generation, thanks to TV series Stranger Things.

“I just never imagined that it would be anything like this. It’s so exciting. But it’s quite shocking really, isn’t it? I mean, the whole world’s gone mad,” she said, which you can read about here.