Sunday 19 May, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s what mead the news today.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 19 May 2019, 7:51 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

IRELAND-DUBLIN-POLICE MEMORIAL DAY People attend a ceremony of Police Memorial Day at Dublin Castle Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

THE WORLD

Japan Sanja Festival Japanese men with tattoos pose for photograph in the street of Asakusa during Sanja Festival Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

PARTING SHOT

Campaigning for the European elections is about to enter its final days, with the country set to go to the polls this Friday, 24 May.

One of the major issues of contention between various candidates in the campaign has been the question of defence and whether the EU is planning to create its own army.

But what are the facts? We took a look at whether this is something that could actually happen, and whether it will affect Irish neutrality.

You can have a read of our explainer on the subject here.

