Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

IRELAND
IRELAND
- The son of murdered French woman Sophie Toscan Du Plantier urged locals in west Cork to travel to Paris to testify at the trial of English journalist Ian Bailey.
- The Tánaiste played down rumours of a row between the White House and Irish government over a potential meeting between Donald Trump and Leo Varadkar.
- It emerged that tens of thousands of Facebook users in Ireland had their private information exposed in a major hack last year.
- The government pledged to support efforts to locate missing Trinity professor Séamus Lawless, who fell on Mount Everest earlier this week.
- Kildare County Council clarified that hedgecutting along the M7 in was permitted as part of construction work.
- It emerged that there was one winner of last night’s €6.2 million Lotto jackpot.
- The NTA said it would fund a new swimming pool following the planned demolition of the Markievicz Leisure Centre for the Metrolink project.
THE WORLD
- #EGYPT At least 17 people, including South African and Egyptian nationals, were injured after an explosion struck a tourist bus near Egypt’s pyramids.
- #USA Donald Trump rowed in on the abortion debate in the US, declaring himself “strongly Pro-Life” but in favour of exceptions in cases of rape or incest.
- #BREXIT Theresa May said she is preparing to make a “bold offer” to MPs in a final attempt to get them to back her Brexit deal.
- #EUROVISION Members of Iceland’s Eurovision group had banners featuring the Palestine flag confiscated from them at the contest venue last night.
PARTING SHOT
Campaigning for the European elections is about to enter its final days, with the country set to go to the polls this Friday, 24 May.
One of the major issues of contention between various candidates in the campaign has been the question of defence and whether the EU is planning to create its own army.
But what are the facts? We took a look at whether this is something that could actually happen, and whether it will affect Irish neutrality.
You can have a read of our explainer on the subject here.
Comments have been closed as legal proceedings are active in one of the stories above.
