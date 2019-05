THERE WAS ONE winner of last night’s Lotto jackpot, worth €6.2 million.

The winning ticket was sold in the north east of the country.

The lucky winner scooped a grand total of €6,197,310.

The winning numbers were 1, 7, 9, 18, 22, 33 and the Bonus number was 17.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws.

The win comes following a family syndicate picking up €175 million in the Euromillions earlier this year.