17 people injured after explosion hits tourist bus near Egyptian pyramids

AT LEAST 17 people have been injured after an explosion struck a tourist bus near Egypt’s pyramids earlier today.

South African and Egyptian tourists are among those reported to have been injured after the explosive device went off, according to security and medical sources.

It is not yet known who is responsible for the bombing.

The incident comes less than five months after three Vietnamese tourists and an Egyptian guide were killed when a roadside bomb hit their bus as it traveled near the pyramids in Giza.

With reporting from - © AFP 2019.