Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

IRELAND
- A further two deaths associated with Covid-19 were confirmed today, as were 66 more cases of the virus.
- Debate about whether the pace of reopening should be hastened over the next few months has increased.
- Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern said the government will “lose the public” if the current roadmap for lifting restrictions into August is adhered to.
- Dozens of people gathered for two peaceful protests in Dublin this afternoon against recent US police killings of black people.
- Gardaí are investigating after a public order incident in which 40 youths obstructed gardaí approaching two males involved in an altercation in Galway yesterday.
- Family carers have voiced concern about not being looked after when they or a loved one gets tested for Covid-19.
WORLD
#BLACK LIVES MATTER: Protests over police killings of black people reignited across the US last night after George Floyd was killed during an arrest on Monday.
#ORBITAL: Astronauts from the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule have entered the International Space Station after yesterday’s historic launch from Florida.
#BREXIT: The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator has told Boris Johnson to stick to his promises as he warned there would not be a trade deal otherwise.
#G7: US President Donald Trump has said he will delay the G7 summit scheduled to take place in June and invite other countries – including Russia – to join the meeting.
PARTING SHOTSource: CBS News/YouTube
This speech by US rap artist Killer Mike has become one of the most shared videos of the past week following the death of George Floyd. The rapper gave an emotional plea for protesters to organise and vote for more progressive leaders to fight systemic racism.
