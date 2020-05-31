Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Source: Niall Carson/PA Wire

WORLD

People demonstrate in commemoration of George Floyd near the American embassy at Pariser Platz in Berlin. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#BLACK LIVES MATTER: Protests over police killings of black people reignited across the US last night after George Floyd was killed during an arrest on Monday.

#ORBITAL: Astronauts from the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule have entered the International Space Station after yesterday’s historic launch from Florida.

#BREXIT: The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator has told Boris Johnson to stick to his promises as he warned there would not be a trade deal otherwise.

#G7: US President Donald Trump has said he will delay the G7 summit scheduled to take place in June and invite other countries – including Russia – to join the meeting.

PARTING SHOT

This speech by US rap artist Killer Mike has become one of the most shared videos of the past week following the death of George Floyd. The rapper gave an emotional plea for protesters to organise and vote for more progressive leaders to fight systemic racism.