Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Jonny Sexton in action against Romania Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

INTERNATIONAL

Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo A man is seen outside his damaged house after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Marrakesh, Morocco. Alamy Stock Photo

#MOROCCO An earthquake left over 1,000 people dead and destroyed buildings in Morocco.

#JOINT STATEMENTS World leader at the G20 summit were criticised for joint statements on Ukraine and climate change in Delhi today.

#MANHUNT Terror suspect Daniel Khalife was found and arrested on the fourth day of a manhunt after he escaped from HMP Wandsworth, England.

#NETHERLANDS Climate change activists blocked a major motorway in The Hague today in a protest against Dutch fossil fuel subsidies.

PARTING SHOT

In today’s Voices piece, Pickle’s Sunil Ghai shares some recipes from his first book

The award-winning chef and owner of Pickle, Tiffin and Street restaurants has a new book, Spice Box out now.

You can read his article here