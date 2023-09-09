Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 9 September 2023 Dublin: 18°C
sam boal A woman playing a dog at the beach on Dollymount Strand, Dublin this morning.
# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday
Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
2.6k
3
1 hour ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

 

jonathan-sexton-on-his-way-to-scoring-a-try Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Jonny Sexton in action against Romania Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

INTERNATIONAL

marrakesh-morocco-9th-sep-2023-a-man-is-seen-outside-his-damaged-house-after-a-6-8-magnitude-earthquake-in-marrakesh-morocco-sept-9-2023-the-death-toll-from-a-strong-earthquake-that-struck-mo Alamy Stock Photo A man is seen outside his damaged house after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Marrakesh, Morocco. Alamy Stock Photo

#MOROCCO An earthquake left over 1,000 people dead and destroyed buildings in Morocco. 

#JOINT STATEMENTS World leader at the G20 summit were criticised for joint statements on Ukraine and climate change in Delhi today.

#MANHUNT Terror suspect Daniel Khalife was found and arrested on the fourth day of a manhunt after he escaped from HMP Wandsworth, England.

#NETHERLANDS Climate change activists blocked a major motorway in The Hague today in a protest against Dutch fossil fuel subsidies. 

PARTING SHOT 

Curry

In today’s Voices piece, Pickle’s Sunil Ghai shares some recipes from his first book

The award-winning chef and owner of Pickle, Tiffin and Street restaurants has a new book, Spice Box out now.
You can read his article here

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     