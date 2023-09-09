Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#MOROCCO An earthquake left over 1,000 people dead and destroyed buildings in Morocco.
#JOINT STATEMENTS World leader at the G20 summit were criticised for joint statements on Ukraine and climate change in Delhi today.
#MANHUNT Terror suspect Daniel Khalife was found and arrested on the fourth day of a manhunt after he escaped from HMP Wandsworth, England.
#NETHERLANDS Climate change activists blocked a major motorway in The Hague today in a protest against Dutch fossil fuel subsidies.
In today’s Voices piece, Pickle’s Sunil Ghai shares some recipes from his first book
