Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#JORDAN NEELY A man who kept a chokehold around the neck of an agitated fellow passenger in the New York City subway, leading to the other rider’s death, has turned himself in to authorities on a manslaughter charge that could send him to prison for 15 years.
#SPACE Astronomers said today that they have identified the “largest” cosmic explosion ever observed, a fireball 100 times the size of our Solar System that suddenly began blazing in the distant universe more than three years ago.
#PAKISTAN A court in Islamabad has granted former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan a two-week reprieve from arrest in a corruption case, granting him bail on the charges.
#UKRAINE Ukrainian officials today said that its forces had recaptured chunks of territory around the embattled city of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region.
Serbia’s Eurovision contestant Luke Black warming up for tomorrow’s final in Liverpool.
Earlier today, a former RTÉ boss and head of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has said that it is always possible for countries to turn their Eurovision fortunes around, citing the UK’s success in the 2022 contest.
Noel Curran, the Director General of the EBU said he wasn’t concerned at the prospect of countries “losing heart” during unsuccessful periods at the contest where they may not qualify for the final.
While Curran was not speaking about Ireland specifically in is answer, his response comes after our act – Wild Youth – crashed out of the competition on Tuesday night.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site