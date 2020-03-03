Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Department of Health is updating us on the Covid-19 outbreak. You can follow the latest on the virus in our liveblog.
- Members of a teenage band in Clontarf, north Dublin have been issued with advice to self-isolate because of the virus.
- English royals Prince William and Kate Middleton have arrived in Ireland today as they kick off a three-day trip.
- A serious assault investigation was launched after a teenager was stabbed at a Luas stop in Leopardstown last night.
- Radio presenter Neil Prendeville has been listed on Revenue’s latest list of tax defaulters for 2019.
- Mary Lou McDonald has said a response to Leo Varadkar’s text and letter is on the way over to him after he snubbed a meeting with Sinn Fein.
- A third man has appeared before the Special Criminal Court charged with attacking and falsely imprisoning a man in a Louth farmhouse over two years ago.
- A man who plotted to assassinate Dubliner Gary Hanley has been jailed for six years by the Special Criminal Court.
WORLD
#UK: Former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson has been charged with common assault following an incident at Center Parcs in Bedfordshire.
#USA: At least eight people died after two deadly tornadoes struck central Tennessee.
#GREECE: Thousands of migrants are searching for ways to cross Greece’s land border days after Turkey declared its frontiers with Europe open.
PARTING SHOT
It’s Super Tuesday over in the US right now and it will become a lot clearer who the Democratic candidate to challenge Donald Trump in November will be.
It looks to be between Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Joe BIden.
