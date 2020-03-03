This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 3 Mar 2020, 8:45 PM
Image: Colin Keegan via RollingNews,ie
Image: Colin Keegan via RollingNews,ie

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

william-and-kate-the-duke-and-duchess-of-cambridge-visit-aras-an-uachtarain President Michael D Higgins, welcomes William and Kate, tto Aras an Uachtarain this afternoon. Source: Colin Keegan

WORLD

election-2020-bernie-sanders Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders greets supporters at a campaign rally. Source: George Frey

#UK: Former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson has been charged with common assault following an incident at Center Parcs in Bedfordshire.

#USA: At least eight people died after two deadly tornadoes struck central Tennessee.

#GREECE: Thousands of migrants are searching for ways to cross Greece’s land border days after Turkey declared its frontiers with Europe open.

PARTING SHOT

It’s Super Tuesday over in the US right now and it will become a lot clearer who the Democratic candidate to challenge Donald Trump in November will be. 

It looks to be between Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Joe BIden.

super-tuesday-presidential-primary-2020-virginia Source: Sue Dorfman

 

