Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The media outside Dublin Castle as Minister of State James Browne, Minister for Justice Heather Humphreys and Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman host a post-cabinet press conference Source: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Greta Thunberg gestures during opening plenary session of the Youth4Climate pre-COP26 event Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#FUEL: Boris Johnson has said the situation on the filling station forecourts is “stabilising” as he urged motorists to go about their business in the normal way.

#SWEDEN: A suspect device may have caused an apartment building explosion in Sweden’s second-largest city which left at least 16 people injured, police said.

#COURT: A takeaway delivery driver will deny murdering primary school teacher Sabina Nessa, a court has heard.

#CLIMATE: Youth climate activists Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate have chastised global leaders for failing to meet funding pledges and for delivering too much “blah blah blah” as climate change wreaks havoc around the world.

PARTING SHOT

Daniel Craig’s last James Bond film is finally having its world premiere tonight in London.

The event is happening 18 months later than originally planned after being delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.