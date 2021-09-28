#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 28 September 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 28 Sep 2021, 8:53 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Cabinet briefing 004 The media outside Dublin Castle as Minister of State James Browne, Minister for Justice Heather Humphreys and Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman host a post-cabinet press conference Source: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

  • The South/South West Hospital Group and Cork University Maternity Hospital have apologised to families whose babies’ organs were incinerated abroad without their consent or knowledge.
  • A Garda operation to bring home Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch is being planned after a Spanish Court cleared the way for his extradition.
  • The Dublin Region Homeless Executive said today that it is “strongly of the view” that Inner City Helping Homeless should be dissolved or wound up as soon as possible.
  • Health officials have confirmed a further 1,499 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
  • Cervical cancer campaigner Eileen Rushe has died aged 35.
  • Cabinet has agreed to extend the emergency provisions that allow for indoor hospitality to reopen under certain conditions until 9 January 2022. 
  • Data centres that are currently proposed for development in Ireland could use as much as 70% of Ireland’s electricity grid capacity in 2030 if they are given the green light, an Oireachtas committee has head.
  • Two women who became the first people in Ireland to be convicted of human trafficking for the prostitution ring they ran out of the midlands have received a jail sentences of five years and eight months and five years and one month. 

INTERNATIONAL 

milan-italy-28-september-2021-greta-thunberg-gestures-during-opening-plenary-session-of-the-youth4climate-pre-cop26-event-credit-nicolo-campoalamy-live-news Greta Thunberg gestures during opening plenary session of the Youth4Climate pre-COP26 event Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#FUEL: Boris Johnson has said the situation on the filling station forecourts is “stabilising” as he urged motorists to go about their business in the normal way.

#SWEDEN: A suspect device may have caused an apartment building explosion in Sweden’s second-largest city which left at least 16 people injured, police said.

#COURT: A takeaway delivery driver will deny murdering primary school teacher Sabina Nessa, a court has heard.

#CLIMATE: Youth climate activists Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate have chastised global leaders for failing to meet funding pledges and for delivering too much “blah blah blah” as climate change wreaks havoc around the world.

PARTING SHOT

Daniel Craig’s last James Bond film is finally having its world premiere tonight in London. 

The event is happening 18 months later than originally planned after being delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Source: Sky News/YouTube

Hayley Halpin
