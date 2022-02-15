Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Rues requiring face masks to be worn by children in schools could be lifted from next week
- Vape sellers told told an Oireachtas Committee that there are no “foolproof” age verification systems for online e-cigarettes websites.
- Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory for Storm Eunice, saying that it has the potential to be a “multi-hazard and disruptive event” this Thursday.
- Health authorities have recorded 4,160 new PCR positive Covid-19 cases today, with an additional 4,655 positive antigen tests having been reported through the HSE website.
- Tayto Park is set to be renamed in early 2023, as the title sponsorship from the Irish crisp company is set to end.
- Drew Harris said said he is “delighted” to have had his term as commissioner extended by two years until 2025.
- Mary Robinson said the climate crisis is a “minority” issue, and called for the Seanad to play a role in bringing the issues into communities.
INTERNATIONAL
#RUSSIA: Western leaders said that they were seeing positive signs that Russia was looking to ease tensions over Ukraine, after Moscow announced it was pulling back some of the troops deployed on its neighbour’s borders.
#UK: Prince Andrew and his accuser Virginia Giuffre have reached a “settlement in principle” in the civil sex claim filed in the US, court documents show.
#USA: The family of a woman shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of the movie “Rust” sued the US actor, claiming “substantial” damages for her wrongful death.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PARTING SHOT
It’s the middle of February and a few storms are on the way.
Luckily, we’ve sifted through the TV guides to sort your viewing pleasure for the mad weather ahead.
COMMENTS