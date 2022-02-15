Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Pictured today are Anne Enright and Luke Fallon ahead of Ulysses 2.2, Episode 1: the wandering i curated by Anne Enright opening to the public. Source: Sasko Lazarov

INTERNATIONAL

Russian army tanks move back to their permanent base after drills in Russia. Source: AP/PA Images

#RUSSIA: Western leaders said that they were seeing positive signs that Russia was looking to ease tensions over Ukraine, after Moscow announced it was pulling back some of the troops deployed on its neighbour’s borders.

#UK: Prince Andrew and his accuser Virginia Giuffre have reached a “settlement in principle” in the civil sex claim filed in the US, court documents show.

#USA: The family of a woman shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of the movie “Rust” sued the US actor, claiming “substantial” damages for her wrongful death.

PARTING SHOT

It’s the middle of February and a few storms are on the way.

Luckily, we’ve sifted through the TV guides to sort your viewing pleasure for the mad weather ahead.