Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#ARMAGEDDON Former US Secretary of state Mike Pompeo wrote in a book published today that India and Pakistan came close to nuclear war in 2019 and that US intervention prevented escalation.
#UKRAINE Germany will provide Leopard tanks following months of intense pressure on Berlin to supply the armaments much sought after by Kyiv to repel Russian troops.
#CLASSIFIED Documents were discovered in former vice president Mike Pence’s Indiana home last week, his lawyer has told the National Archives — the latest in a string of discoveries of confidential information in private residences.
#SHOOTING A suspect is in custody after seven people were killed in two related shootings at a mushroom farm and a trucking firm in a coastal community south of San Francisco, according to officials.
Paul Mescal’s mother broke down in tears this evening as she described how proud she was to hear her son had been nominated for an Oscar.
Dearbhla Mescal explained how she was “folding the washing” when she learned that Paul, 26, had been nominated for Best Actor for his role in Aftersun.
“For me, to see his face and to see him so shocked and so joyous, I’m so grateful,” she said.
