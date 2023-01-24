Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Banshees of Inisherin has bagged itself nine nominations in this year’s Oscars , while An Cailín Ciún received one.

, while An Cailín Ciún received one. The state has concluded its case against Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch, who is charged with the murder of Kinahan Cartel member David Byrne at the Regency Hotel.

A man has been charged in Cork District Court with the murder of 89-year-old hospital patient Matthew Healy, and remanded to Cork Prison.

hospital patient Matthew Healy, and remanded to Cork Prison. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he believes the explanation put forward today by Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe this afternoon in relation to this general election donation declarations.

this afternoon in relation to this general election donation declarations. Two women have gone on trial accused of trafficking two Brazilian women, who were allegedly moved between rural towns and required to work as prostitutes .

. A rare green coloured comet will become visible to the naked eye above Ireland this week, becoming brightest on 1 and 2 February.

will become visible to the naked eye above Ireland this week, becoming brightest on 1 and 2 February. Enoch Burke has left Wilson’s Hospital School in Co Westmeath for a second time today following his return to the premises after being arrested and later released by Gardaí.

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo The India-Pakistan border Alamy Stock Photo

#ARMAGEDDON Former US Secretary of state Mike Pompeo wrote in a book published today that India and Pakistan came close to nuclear war in 2019 and that US intervention prevented escalation.

#UKRAINE Germany will provide Leopard tanks following months of intense pressure on Berlin to supply the armaments much sought after by Kyiv to repel Russian troops.

#CLASSIFIED Documents were discovered in former vice president Mike Pence’s Indiana home last week, his lawyer has told the National Archives — the latest in a string of discoveries of confidential information in private residences.

#SHOOTING A suspect is in custody after seven people were killed in two related shootings at a mushroom farm and a trucking firm in a coastal community south of San Francisco, according to officials.

PARTING SHOT

BBC Mescal receiving a Bafta for his role in Normal People in 2021. BBC

Paul Mescal’s mother broke down in tears this evening as she described how proud she was to hear her son had been nominated for an Oscar.

Dearbhla Mescal explained how she was “folding the washing” when she learned that Paul, 26, had been nominated for Best Actor for his role in Aftersun.

“For me, to see his face and to see him so shocked and so joyous, I’m so grateful,” she said.