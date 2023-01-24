Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 24 January 2023 Dublin: 10°C
# News Fix
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday
Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
197
0
8 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

TBOI_D+

  • The Banshees of Inisherin has bagged itself nine nominations in this year’s Oscars, while An Cailín Ciún received one.
  • The state has concluded its case against Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch, who is charged with the murder of Kinahan Cartel member David Byrne at the Regency Hotel.
  • A man has been charged in Cork District Court with the murder of 89-year-old hospital patient Matthew Healy, and remanded to Cork Prison.
  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he believes the explanation put forward today by Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe this afternoon in relation to this general election donation declarations.
  • Two women have gone on trial accused of trafficking two Brazilian women, who were allegedly moved between rural towns and required to work as prostitutes.
  • A rare green coloured comet will become visible to the naked eye above Ireland this week, becoming brightest on 1 and 2 February.
  • Enoch Burke has left Wilson’s Hospital School in Co Westmeath for a second time today following his return to the premises after being arrested and later released by Gardaí.

INTERNATIONAL

wagah-attari-border-ceremony-border-between-india-and-pakistan-about-29-km-from-amritsar-and-22-from-lahore-june-2018 Alamy Stock Photo The India-Pakistan border Alamy Stock Photo

#ARMAGEDDON Former US Secretary of state Mike Pompeo wrote in a book published today that India and Pakistan came close to nuclear war in 2019 and that US intervention prevented escalation.

#UKRAINE Germany will provide Leopard tanks following months of intense pressure on Berlin to supply the armaments much sought after by Kyiv to repel Russian troops.

#CLASSIFIED Documents were discovered in former vice president Mike Pence’s Indiana home last week, his lawyer has told the National Archives — the latest in a string of discoveries of confidential information in private residences. 

#SHOOTING A suspect is in custody after seven people were killed in two related shootings at a mushroom farm and a trucking firm in a coastal community south of San Francisco, according to officials.

PARTING SHOT

Screenshot 2023-01-24 6.51.59 PM BBC Mescal receiving a Bafta for his role in Normal People in 2021. BBC

Paul Mescal’s mother broke down in tears this evening as she described how proud she was to hear her son had been nominated for an Oscar. 

Dearbhla Mescal explained how she was “folding the washing” when she learned that Paul, 26, had been nominated for Best Actor for his role in Aftersun. 

“For me, to see his face and to see him so shocked and so joyous, I’m so grateful,” she said.  

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     