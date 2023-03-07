Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#UKRAINE Kyiv has vowed to take revenge against Russia, holding the Kremlin responsible for a captured soldier being riddled with bullets in a viral video after speaking a pro-Ukrainian slogan.
#IRAN The country’s government has said it has made arrests over a spate of mystery poisonings of schoolgirls that has affected more than 5,000 pupils since late November.
#MIGRANTS The UK Government has unveiled controversial plans to stop migrants crossing the English Channel illegally on small boats, acknowledging it is stretching international law.
#KIDNAP Two out of four US citizens kidnapped in crime-plagued northeastern Mexico were found dead today, prompting a vow by Washington to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.
Research from Queen Mary University of London have found that bees learn to solve puzzles by watching more experienced peers.
Experts trained bees to open a puzzle box containing a sugar reward.
These bees then passed on the knowledge to others in their colonies.
The researchers said their findings, published in the journal Plos Biology, provide “strong evidence” that learning by observing peers can drive behaviour in bumblebees.
