NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Jason Smyth Launches MayFest 2024. MayFest is Vision Sports Ireland’s muti-sport weekend, packed with sport events for people who are blind or vision impaired. MayFest will take place in Dublin from 25 - 26 May Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland / Photocall Ireland

INTERNATIONAL

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, Gaza Strip. Monday, April 29, 2024. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#LONDON: A 14-year-old boy died after being stabbed in an attack involving a sword in London, according to the Metropolitan Police.

#GAZA: Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he intends to order a military assault on the southern Palestinian city of Rafah “with or without” a ceasefire deal as Hamas continue to study a truce proposal from Israel.

#TRUMP: A New York judge found former US president Donald Trump in contempt of court for violating gag order in hush money case and orders him to pay fine of $9,000.

Advertisement

#US: Four US police officers serving a warrant for a person wanted for possessing a firearm were killed and four others were wounded in a shootout yesterday at a home in North Carolina.

PARTING SHOT

The 'Use Your Vote' campaign to mobilise Irish voter turnout in the European elections on 7 June was officially launched today Marc O'Sullivan Marc O'Sullivan

Today was the deadline for candidates to register to run in the upcoming European elections on 7 June.

It also marked the launch of the ‘Use Your Vote’ campaign to encourage people to make their vote count.

“European Union democracy is more important today than ever,” said European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

“Your vote will decide the direction of Europe in the coming five years. It will decide what Europe we want to live in.

“Don’t let someone else choose for you”.

We should never take democracy for granted.



Use your vote. Or others will decide for you.

#UseYourVote #EUelections2024 pic.twitter.com/eH5ukiLzxI — European Parliament (@Europarl_EN) April 29, 2024